Drake's 'Non Stop' song lyrics spark viral fliptheswitch TikTok challenge

4 March 2020, 14:32

Drake's song sparks viral TikTok challenge
Drake's song sparks viral TikTok challenge. Picture: Getty

Fans from all over the world have partaken in the viral 'Flip The Switch' challenge, sparked by Drake's song 'Nonstop'. Check it out below.

A song from Drake's 'Scorpion' album has gotten a new life after fans took to TikTok to create the viral #FlipTheSwitch challenge.

Drake slammed by fans after branding baby mama Sophie Brussaux a "fluke" on new song

Drizzy's "Nonstop" track, from the sixth single from the 6 god's 2018 double album and received a still-rewatchable video from director Theo Skudra.

The song inspired a meme in which participants flips the switch to the sound of Drake's first verse declaration about him flipping a switch.

the general set-up here is to reveal something markedly different about oneself and/or the filmed environment once the (light) switch is flipped back.

See fans enjoying the #FlipTheSwitch challenge below.

