Drake's 'Non Stop' song lyrics spark viral fliptheswitch TikTok challenge
4 March 2020, 14:32
Fans from all over the world have partaken in the viral 'Flip The Switch' challenge, sparked by Drake's song 'Nonstop'. Check it out below.
A song from Drake's 'Scorpion' album has gotten a new life after fans took to TikTok to create the viral #FlipTheSwitch challenge.
Drizzy's "Nonstop" track, from the sixth single from the 6 god's 2018 double album and received a still-rewatchable video from director Theo Skudra.
The song inspired a meme in which participants flips the switch to the sound of Drake's first verse declaration about him flipping a switch.
the general set-up here is to reveal something markedly different about oneself and/or the filmed environment once the (light) switch is flipped back.
See fans enjoying the #FlipTheSwitch challenge below.
So I made my son do this flip the switch challenge with me 😂😂😂 it’s funny asf 💀💀😭 pic.twitter.com/KvMM9MALpX— Joel 😌🤤 (@YaboyJoel__) February 29, 2020
Flip the switch challenge #FlipTheSwitch 😂😂😂@officialkayri pic.twitter.com/qqGmohOOs8— Mark Gray (@BasketbalILife) March 4, 2020
flip the switch they said pic.twitter.com/yTXcFuZw8J— Jacky (@jackyyy56) March 4, 2020
If lil sis wants to flip the switch, you flip it 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ql5qMdgM6p— Chastity (@ChastityAranda) March 3, 2020