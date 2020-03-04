Drake's 'Non Stop' song lyrics spark viral fliptheswitch TikTok challenge

Fans from all over the world have partaken in the viral 'Flip The Switch' challenge, sparked by Drake's song 'Nonstop'. Check it out below.

A song from Drake's 'Scorpion' album has gotten a new life after fans took to TikTok to create the viral #FlipTheSwitch challenge.

Drizzy's "Nonstop" track, from the sixth single from the 6 god's 2018 double album and received a still-rewatchable video from director Theo Skudra.

The song inspired a meme in which participants flips the switch to the sound of Drake's first verse declaration about him flipping a switch.

the general set-up here is to reveal something markedly different about oneself and/or the filmed environment once the (light) switch is flipped back.

See fans enjoying the #FlipTheSwitch challenge below.

So I made my son do this flip the switch challenge with me 😂😂😂 it’s funny asf 💀💀😭 pic.twitter.com/KvMM9MALpX — Joel 😌🤤 (@YaboyJoel__) February 29, 2020

flip the switch they said pic.twitter.com/yTXcFuZw8J — Jacky (@jackyyy56) March 4, 2020