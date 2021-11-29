Virgil Abloh death: Kanye West, Drake & more pay tribute to Virgil Abloh following his death

Virgil Abloh death: Kanye West, Drake & more pay tribute to Virgil Abloh following his death . Picture: Getty

R.I.P Virgil Abloh 🕊️

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Virgil Abloh has died aged 41 after suffering from cancer, it was announced last night.

The first Black creative director for Louis Vuitton and Off-White had secretly been battling cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of the disease for the past two-years.

The announcement of his passing was made via his official Instagram page.

Virgil Abloh at the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion. Picture: Getty

"We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture" it says.

"Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations".

Kanye West and Virgil Abloh at the Louis Vuitton: Front Row for Paris Fashion Week 2019. Picture: Getty

Known for his close friend with Kanye West, the Jesus Walks rapper dedicated last nights Sunday Service to the his friend, sharing a post from the Donda's Place account that read:

"In Loving Memory of Virgil Abloh, The Creative Director of DONDA'.

Virgil and Kanye's relationship started back in the early ‘00s. Since then Virgil designed some of his most iconic album covers, such as My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus.

Since the announcement of his passing, celebrity tributes have poured in, with many sharing their devotion at the passing of the fashion maverick.

Singer Kehlani tweeted: "rest in absolute peace. shocking. thank you Virgil".

Frank Ocean took his IG story to share his condolences to Virgil typing: "My fam was proud of you like you were our family. I know grief is love that you don’t get to express so is an attempt at expressing it. Love you V. You’re a hero".

Frank Ocean pays tribute to Virgil Abloh in touching statement. Picture: Instagram

"In 2018 I believe it was I called V and asked him how it was possible to play hundreds of shows a year and do numerous fashion collections a year and be a father and a husband and return EVERYONE’s texts with enthusiasm and emojis and encouragement and seemingly.. with ease" he wrote.

"I cannot remember how he responded verbatim but I’m sure it was quotable whatever he said,” Ocean continued. “He was always quotable. But the gist of his response was that he was interested in living and living to the maximum extent of his level… which proved to be Impossible today because he was BEYOND".

Drake took to IG to share several images of himself and Virgil typing: "My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother 🕊thank you for everything".

Last night, Wizkid performed at the o2 Arena paid his respects, standing in front of a huge screen that read "Rest in Peace VIRGIL ABLOH 1980 - 2021".

Here are some of the other celebrity tributes below.

Wizkid paying tribute to Virgil Abloh during his show at the O2 Arena. Picture: Getty

My heart is broken



Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius



your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever



Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones



you’re with the Master now, shine



🙏🏾,

P — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 28, 2021

God Bless Virgil.. 🕊 — concrete boy boat (@lilyachty) November 28, 2021

I’m so so saddened and devastated to hear about the passing of our dear friend Virgil Abloh. I’m sending all of my love and prayers to his beautiful family. You are an angel @virgilabloh and we love you… 💔🙏💔🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/AWReH9gqFW — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) November 28, 2021

Rest In heavenly Peace Virgil 💔 wow — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 28, 2021

thank you so much for everything Virgil. A beautiful man who’s art and love will last forever. We love you forever. — Posty (@PostMalone) November 28, 2021

Creative Genious, An Architect of culture, thank you for everything. It’s hard to see you go bro. I’m proud of you VIRGIL and thanks for all the inspiration, legendary work, great memories, and your iconic style you blessed us all with 💔🙏🏿🕊 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 28, 2021

LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. pic.twitter.com/CytwZLvSFu — LVMH (@LVMH) November 28, 2021

This Virgil news is absolutely shocking & devastating. But its a reminder of how important it is to live out your fucking dreams & stop waiting to do what you love. He was a visionary and when he decided he also wanted to be a DJ, he did that shit. Do what makes your ♥️ happy. — Kamie Crawford (@KamieCrawford) November 28, 2021

R.I.P Virgil Abloh 🕊️