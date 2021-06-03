Who is Victoria Vanna? Name, age, Instagram & TikTok revealed

Who is Victoria Vanna? Name, age, Instagram & TikTok revealed. Picture: Instagram/TikTiok

The model recently made a video claiming Kylie Jenner bullied her on set at Tyga's music video.

Victoria Vanna has been making headlined after she claimed Kylie Jenner bullied her on set at ex-boyfriend Tyga's music video.

The model claimed the billionaire beauty mogul was intimidating on set - but that other people there told her the KUWTK star is a "b***h to everyone" and not to take it personally.

In her TikTok story time, Victoria said: "As soon as I walk out, she's looking at me up and down, whispering and pointing and making fun of how I was dancing."

She claimed Kylie and her friends were imitating how she was twerking, saying they were "making fun of me, clearly."

Victoria continued: "I'm literally full-on crying, and I decide that I'm gonna go outside.

"So I go outside, and Kylie and all of her friends came outside, too. And they went to her Rolls-Royce."I remember it was a white Rolls-Royce in the parking lot."

"It was almost like they were following me. And they were all in there eating McDonald's.And then I was walking by, and I could just hear them. Like, inside, they were literally pointing and laughing at me. "

She continued: "And then I walk outside, and they're literally still talking about me. I remember I felt my face get hot. I was excited to meet her and felt bullied for no reason."

Kylie later denied the claims, simply writing; '.. this never happened' on Instagram.

But who is Victoria Vanna?