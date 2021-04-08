Tyler Perry 'Madea' prequel TV series 'Mabel': Everything we know so far

Picture: Getty/Lionsgate Studios

Tyler Perry is teaming up with Showtime to tell the origin story of his signature character 'Madea' in a new dramatic series called 'Mabel'.

According to Deadline, the Perry and Tim Palen-created series has already received a multi-script order for the show.

The forthcoming series will show Madea's life during her 20s in Atlanta, when she was known as 'Mabel'.

The new TV series is being scripted by twin sisters/writing partners JaNeika James and JaSheika James, who will executive produce alongside Perry and Palen.

Here's everything we know about the forthcoming series so far.

Who is 'Madea'? Tyler Perry first debuted his iconic character Mabel 'Madea' Earlene Simmons in his 2000 play 'I Can Do Bad All By Myself' which was eventually adapted into a film in 2009. Perry described 'Madea' as a 'PG version' of his mother and his aunt. Tyler Perry plays the character 'Madea' in the films he has produced. Picture: Lionsgate Madea first appeared on the big screen in Perry's debut feature film 'Diary of a Mad Black Woman', which was released in 2005. The film grossed $50.7m domestically on a $5.5million budget. The billionaire filmmakers' first feature film also kick started a hit franchise for Lionsgate Studios, which spawned nine live-action movies and one-animated flick. Madea appeared on Perry's TBS shows House of Payne as a special guest character on three episodes. Tyler Perry has played 'Madea' in several films in partnership with Lionsgate Studios. Picture: Lionsgate Studios In 2015, Perry's character 'Madea' had a cameo in the Oprah Winfrey Network comedy series, 'Love Thy Neighbor'. What is the plot for 'Mabel'? The 'Mabel' series description gives an insight on how the plot will be. The description reads: 'Every great story has to start somewhere and every legend has a beginning.' 'Long before she was the force of nature known as Madea she was a smart, fierce, irresistible, dangerous, crazy 20-something black woman named…Mabel Simmons.' 'When she moved to Atlanta in 1972 she set the city – and the world – on fire!'. When will 'Mabel' be released? As for now, there is no official release date for the sequel. On Wednesday (Apr 7) It was announced that Tyler Perry had the series in the works and has has a multi-script order for 'Mabel'. Is there a trailer for 'Mabel'? There is no official trailer for 'Mabel' as of yet. Who will be in the cast for 'Mabel'? It has not yet been announced who will be casted for the 'Mabel' series.

