Without Remorse film: Release date, cast, trailer, how to watch & more. Picture: Getty/Amazon

A new trailer has been released for the highly-anticipated film starring Michael B. Jordan and Lauren London.

Amazon has revealed a release date for the upcoming Michael B. Jordan starring film adaptation to Tom Clancy's 1993 novel Without Remorse.

During Super Bowl Sunday (Feb 7) it was revealed Without Remorse would be coming to the streaming platform with a smooth commercial for the new Alexa model starring Jordan.

Directed by “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” filmmaker Stefano Sollima (also television’s “Gomorrah” and “ZeroZeroZero”) the film sees Michael B Jordan play a U.S. Navy SEAL.

In July 2020, Paramount Pictures sold the Clancy adaptation to Amazon, which changed the movie's expected Fall 2020 release date to be extended to some time in 2021.

But when is the film being released, and who's casted for it? Find out more about the Without Remorse film below.