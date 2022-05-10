Tupac docuseries 'Dear Mama': release date, plot, trailer & more

The FX original series about Tupac and his mother Afeni Shakur will debut this fall on FX

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tupac's highly anticipated docuseries Dear Mama will finally be making its debut this fall after FX dropped the official trailer for the show on Mother's Day.

The docuseries was originally teased back in 2019, when its Emmy-nominated director Allen Hughes was given the blessing to be a part it by the late rapper's estate.

With the show dropping this fall, here's everything you need to know about Tupac's and his mum's docuseries Dear Mama!

What's Dear Mama about?

In the press release, Dear Mama is described as 'a five-part cinematic television event that explores two voices that could not be silenced – activist Afeni Shakur and hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur'.

Told through the eyes of the people who knew them best, the docuseries is an intimate wide-angle portrait of the most inspiring and dangerous mother-son duo in American history, whose unified message of freedom, equality, persecution and justice are more relevant today than ever.

A screenshot from the teaser trailer of Tupac's docuseries Dear Mama. Picture: YouTube

In the trailer, Afeni can he heard saying "It was my responsibility to teach 2Pac how to survive his reality. So, 2Pac do something wrong, take your little sorry self in that corner, get the New York Times and let’s have a debate about it. Not a discussion, a debate. Let me hear what your idea is, stand up, defend it".

Why is it called Dear Mama ?

The docuseries was named after the rappers 1995 hit single Dear Mama, which he penned as a tribute to his mother for the love and respect he had for her.

Rapper Tupac Shakur performs onstage at Club Amazon on July 23, 1993 in New York, New York. Picture: Getty

When's Dear Mama coming out and where can I watch it?

At the moment, there's no official release date, but FX did make sure to let everyone know its coming this fall so expect the series to drop around September/October.

US fans of the late rapper, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in September 1996 at the age of 25 will be able to watch the show exclusively on FX. UK fans however will have to wait and see where the show will be available.

Tupac Shakur at the premiere of "I Like It Like That" to benefit women in need, 13th November 1994. Picture: Getty

Is there a trailer Dear Mama ?

Yes – but the trailer is more of a teaser. Nothing has been revealed yet, but given that we can hear Arena's voice in the teaser, she is 100% expected to be a part of the series.