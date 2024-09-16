Tommy Fury shares 'hardest thing' about Molly-Mae split in first video since break-up

Tommy Fury shares 'hardest thing' about Molly-Mae split in first video since break-up. Picture: Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Tommy Fury has opened up about his life post Molly-Mae Hague split in a new YouTube video.

Tommy Fury has revealed what the hardest thing is after his shock split from fiancé Molly-Mae Hague last month.

The boxer and influencer, both 25, broke up in August 2024 after rumours started swirling that Tommy was unfaithful to the Maebe brand owner.

However, Tommy has denied such claims, and posted a YouTube vlog documenting his new life as a single man, and got vulnerable with his fans after admitting 'the hardest thing he's ever done'.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have called off their engagement and split. Picture: Getty

The 25-year-old boxer spoke on his YouTube channel about life after the Molly-Mae split, and admitted training camp is "the hardest thing i've ever done."

Fury currently doesn't have a date or opponent for his next fight, and said he is "getting my body ready for camp, getting used to exercise again."

He went on to say: "So when I'm in training camp, it's the obviously the hardest thing I do in my life and that I ever have done, mentally and physically."

Come On A Day In My Life | Tommy Fury

Tommy also shared a clip of him Facetiming his one-year-old daughter Bambi, and told her "I love you baby", and added that she is her "priority".

According to this tabloid, Tommy has moved out of Molly-Mae's multi-million pound Cheshire mansion and is residing in a plush bachelor pad.

A source said: “Tommy was heartbroken when Molly-Mae dumped him and maintains he’s done nothing wrong."

Tommy and Molly got engaged last year. Picture: Instagram

"But he’s had to accept she doesn’t want him in her life.“

Renting this property is the first step for his new life. The house is stunning and he is familiar with the area so he’s getting it furnished."

Tommy also spoke about how exercise has helped him through the split, saying "the best way of therapy for me is getting out first thing, clearing your head, going on a nice long run, fresh air. There’s nothing better."