Tommy Fury dating history: From Molly-Mae to ex girlfriends

Tommy Fury dating history: From Molly-Mae to ex girlfriends.

By Anna Suffolk

Who has Tommy Fury dated before Molly-Mae and who are his ex girlfriends? Here's everything you need to know amid their shocking break up.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae's shocking break up has taken Love Island fans aback, and has left many heartbroken after they called off their engagement after five years together.

The pair, both 25, met on the ITV2 dating show in 2019 and have been together until August 2024, where they had a daughter, Bambi, together.

So, who has Tommy Fury dated besides Molly-Mae and what has his ex-girlfriends said about their split?

How long were Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague dating for?

Tommy Fury met Molly-Mae Hague on the fifth series of Love Island in 2019. Molly-Mae entered the villa on the fourth day, and was with Tommy for the whole series, coming in second place.

The influencer and boxer quickly moved in together in Manchester, and announced they were expecting their first child in September 2022.

Tommy proposed to Molly in July 2023, with Molly writing the caption: "Forever. 23/07/23" as Tommy said: "To my perfect fiancé… forever wouldn’t be long enough to call you mine."

Molly Mae Hague allegedly split with Tommy after learning of his infidelity. Picture: Alamy

On August 14, 2024, Molly-Mae announced that her and Tommy had split via Instagram stories, with the influencer writing: "I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority."

Tommy has been rocked by rumours that he cheated on Molly-Mae according to the tabloids.

The latest reports claim Molly-Mae grew tired of her fiancé "gallivanting around the world while she was looking after their child" on various boxing camps and lads holidays.

Molly-Mae Hague split with Tommy Fury last week. Picture: Alamy

Who is Tommy Fury's ex-girlfriend Millie Roberts?

Amid Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae's shocking split, fans have resurfaced comments made by his ex-girlfriend Millie Roberts, who was interviewed by the tabloids in 2020.

She said Tommy was "really controlling" and "aggressive" as a boyfriend. After claiming that the boxer would accuse her of cheating in angry messages, Millie said that "history says that he won't be loyal" when asked about his relationship with Molly.

She sent a message to Molly saying: "I would say to Molly be careful and don’t ignore the warning signs. He’s very good at talking, he’s very smooth and calming, he would talk his way out of any situation.“

Tommy Fury with his ex Millie Roberts before his Love Island stint. Picture: Social Media

Don’t ignore red flags when they come up. He will talk his way out of it. He would lie about where he was every weekend, he would say he was with his granddad but he wouldn’t be, he’d be out and staying in hotel rooms."

When Tommy went into Love Island back in 2019, he told OK! magazine that he'd been single for 8-10 months after his relationship with his ex had 'fizzled out'.

At the time, Millie took to socials with a date stamped picture of her and Tommy with the caption: "Didn't realise Feb-March was 8-10 months ago? I know you're not the best at maths but this is no excuse.