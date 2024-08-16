Inside Molly-Mae’s £3.5million house as Tommy Fury moves out amid split

16 August 2024, 10:04

Inside Molly-Mae’s £3.5million house as Tommy Fury moves out amid split
Inside Molly-Mae’s £3.5million house as Tommy Fury moves out amid split. Picture: Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's £3.5 million house has got people talking after the boxer moved out amid cheating allegations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's £3.5 million Cheshire home has had its security measures upped following their shock split this week.

The influencer, 25, kicked Tommy Fury, also 25, out of their Cheshire mansion after the boxer reportedly cheated on her 'multiple times'.

Molly-Mae solely bought her luxurious mansion for £3.8 million in 2022 according to Land Registry papers, and has documented her renovation journey on her social media accounts, meaning Tommy is unlikely to retain any financial stake in the property.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were known as one of the most successful Love Island couples.
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were known as one of the most successful Love Island couples. Picture: Getty

A source told The Sun that security measures for their home have been increased following the split: "She’s has always had security, but has upped it especially now it is just her and daughter Bambi."

Despite the break up news being announced to fans just this week, some sleuths think Tommy moved out weeks ago thanks to her candid YouTube videos.

She said that Tommy was recording his audiobook so was away from home: "I've been solo parenting for like, two weeks now, basically because Tommy's just been so busy."

Molly-Mae takes pride in her multi-million pound Cheshire house.
Molly-Mae takes pride in her multi-million pound Cheshire house. Picture: Instagram

Inside Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's luxurious Manchester home

Molly's christmas spread in 2023 in her Manchester home.
Molly's christmas spread in 2023 in her Manchester home. Picture: Instagram @mollymaison

Molly-Mae has shared snippets of her six-bedroom house on her Instagram account called MollyMaison.

The property has a neutral-toned theme with a home gym and ample land for her daughter and cats to roam around.

Hague and Fury moved from their city centre flat in 2021 after being victims of a £800,000 burglary which left them terrified.

Molly-Mae's neutral toned guest bedroom.
Molly-Mae's neutral toned guest bedroom. Picture: Instagram @mollymaison

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

YG breaks silence on Saweetie cheating rumours

YG breaks silence on Saweetie cheating rumours

Supacell cast: Actors & which characters they play

Supacell cast: Actors & which characters they play

Why did Molly Mae and Tommy Fury split?

Why did Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split?

Will Post Malone tour his F-1 Trillion album?

Will Post Malone tour his F-1 Trillion album?

Trending

Everything you need to know about Capital XTRA's Carnival Weekender

Everything you need to know about Capital XTRA's Carnival Weekender

How many children does Cardi B have? Her kids’ ages & names

How many children does Cardi B have? Her kids’ ages & names

What is Molly-Mae's Net Worth in 2024? How she made her fortune

What is Molly-Mae's Net Worth in 2024? How she made her fortune

50 Cent Net Worth 2024: Is he a billionaire?

50 Cent Net Worth 2024: Is he a billionaire?

Inside Cardi B's Pregnancy: Due Date, gender & how many kids she has

Inside Cardi B's third pregnancy: Due Date, Gender & how many kids she has

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working