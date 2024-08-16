Inside Molly-Mae’s £3.5million house as Tommy Fury moves out amid split

Inside Molly-Mae’s £3.5million house as Tommy Fury moves out amid split. Picture: Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's £3.5 million house has got people talking after the boxer moved out amid cheating allegations.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's £3.5 million Cheshire home has had its security measures upped following their shock split this week.

The influencer, 25, kicked Tommy Fury, also 25, out of their Cheshire mansion after the boxer reportedly cheated on her 'multiple times'.

Molly-Mae solely bought her luxurious mansion for £3.8 million in 2022 according to Land Registry papers, and has documented her renovation journey on her social media accounts, meaning Tommy is unlikely to retain any financial stake in the property.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were known as one of the most successful Love Island couples. Picture: Getty

A source told The Sun that security measures for their home have been increased following the split: "She’s has always had security, but has upped it especially now it is just her and daughter Bambi."

Despite the break up news being announced to fans just this week, some sleuths think Tommy moved out weeks ago thanks to her candid YouTube videos.

She said that Tommy was recording his audiobook so was away from home: "I've been solo parenting for like, two weeks now, basically because Tommy's just been so busy."

Molly-Mae takes pride in her multi-million pound Cheshire house. Picture: Instagram

Inside Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's luxurious Manchester home

Molly's christmas spread in 2023 in her Manchester home. Picture: Instagram @mollymaison

Molly-Mae has shared snippets of her six-bedroom house on her Instagram account called MollyMaison.

The property has a neutral-toned theme with a home gym and ample land for her daughter and cats to roam around.

Hague and Fury moved from their city centre flat in 2021 after being victims of a £800,000 burglary which left them terrified.