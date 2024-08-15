What is Molly-Mae's Net Worth in 2024? How she made her fortune

15 August 2024, 17:13

What is Molly-Mae's Net Worth in 2024? How she made her fortune. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

What is influencer Molly-Mae Hague's net worth in 2024 and how did she make her fortune? Here's everything you need to know.

Molly-Mae Hague has hit the news after announcing the split from partner of five years Tommy Fury, where she reportedly kicked him out of their £4 million Cheshire mansion after learning of his infidelity.

The 25-year-old shot to fame on 2019's series of Love Island, where she came runner up with Tommy Fury, and has become one of the most successful contestants post Love Island thanks to some smart business moves including PrettyLittleThing deals and a book.

So, what is Molly-Mae's net worth in 2024? Here's everything you need to know about her fortune.

Molly-Mae Hague split with Tommy Fury this week.
Molly-Mae Hague announced her split with Tommy Fury this week. Picture: Alamy

What is Molly-Mae Hague's net worth in 2024?

Molly-Mae is reportedly worth over £6million, according to The Sun.

As well as partnering with various brands on her social media platforms, Molly has also made a savvy business career. From 2021-2023, the 25-year-old was the creative director of PrettyLittleThing before stepping down to focus on motherhood.

She also has a successful tan range called Filter and has written an autobiography called Becoming Molly Mae.

Molly-Mae is a multi-millionaire.
Molly-Mae is a multi-millionaire. Picture: Getty

How much does Molly-Mae get paid to post on Instagram?

The influencer is also believed to earn £2million-a-year and can secure a £20,000 fee for a single Instagram post.

Molly tends to be very particular over the brands she works with on her Instagram, making her content even more exclusive.

She has partnered with Beauty Works and Starbucks in the past.

