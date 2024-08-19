Tommy Fury 'moved on' from Molly-Mae days before their split

Tommy Fury 'moved on' from Molly-Mae days before their split. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Capital XTRA

Tommy Fury reportedly had 'moved on' from Love Island influencer Molly-Mae days before their shocking statements announcing their split.

More information has come to light after Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's shocking break up last week, with reports suggesting Tommy Fury had already 'moved on' with another girl before they had officially split.

The boxer and influencer, both 25, shared the news that they were calling off their engagement last week, and share daughter Bambi, 1, together.

Now, the latest reports claim Molly-Mae grew tired of her fiancé "gallivanting around the world while she was looking after their child" on various boxing camps and lads holidays.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were known as one of the most successful Love Island couples. Picture: Getty

Tommy Fury was accused of kissing a blonde girl in a club as a source told The Sun after downing drinks he "didn’t seem to care who saw him with the girl. He kissed her."

However, his reps have strongly denied reports of cheating: "Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating."

In the last few months Tommy has been to Germany, Hungary and Dubai and returned from North Macedonia in the hours before Molly-Mae announced they’d split.

Molly Mae Hague allegedly split with Tommy after learning of his infidelity. Picture: Alamy

Molly-Mae opened up about her relationship in the past few months to her YouTube channel, saying she often felt like she was solo-parenting Bambi, while Tommy was away at training camps.

Tommy has since moved out of their £3.5 million Cheshire mansion, and Molly's parents have been spotted at her house, no doubt helping her out with her daughter.

Molly-Mae announced their breakup on Wednesday 14th August in an emotionally charged statement, with Tommy posting a separate announcement of his own just a few hours later.