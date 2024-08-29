Tommy Fury speaks out about Molly-Mae cheating rumours in statement

29 August 2024, 11:08

Tommy Fury speaks out about Molly-Mae cheating rumours in statement
Tommy Fury speaks out about Molly-Mae cheating rumours in statement. Picture: Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Tommy Fury has publicly addressed the rumours he cheated on girlfriend Molly-Mae for the first time in an Instagram statement.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tommy Fury has broken his silence on rumours he cheated on ex-girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague in an Instagram statement, two weeks after the pair called off their engagement and relationship of five years.

The 25-year-old boxer took to Instagram to post a picture of him tying his shoelaces in the gym, calling the last few weeks "horrendous" amid his split with Hague, also 25.

Fury and Hague announced their shocking split earlier this month, with the pair welcoming their daughter Bambi Fury, 1, in 2023.

Tommy Fury emerged victorious from the fight against KSI.
Tommy Fury has spoken out about his split. . Picture: Getty

In an Instagram post, the boxer revealed the past few weeks have been testing for him: "These last few weeks have been heartbreaking."

The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this," and finished the statement with a white heart emoji.

People quickly took to the comment section to respond to Fury's cryptic Instagram post, as one said: "keep your head up and stay strong."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were together for five years.
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were together for five years. Picture: ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Others were more critical of Fury's post as one said: "The only knot he’s going to tie now," as the picture was of him tying his shoelace.

"Would molly really leave the love of her life her family her world if nothing was true?" another fan commented.

Just yesterday, Molly-Mae released a statement on the break up, saying: "Thank you for being the best online friends I could’ve ever wished for" with the same white heart emoji.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Megan Thee Stallion confirms she's dating NBA boyfriend Torrey Craig

Megan Thee Stallion confirms she's dating NBA boyfriend Torrey Craig

Cardi B dating history: from ex-husband Offset to rumoured boyfriend Pooh Shiesty

Cardi B dating history: from ex-husband Offset to rumoured boyfriend Pooh Shiesty

Cardi B

How many kids does Nicki Minaj have? Names, Ages & More

How many kids does Nicki Minaj have? Names, Ages & More

Watch Shayna Marie's Carnival rooftop set on Global Player!

Watch Shayna Marie's Carnival rooftop set on Global Player!

Trending

Victoria Monet & Usher 'SOS (Sex on Sight)': Inside the lyrics

Victoria Monet & Usher 'SOS (Sex on Sight)': Inside the lyrics

Molly-Mae breaks silence following Tommy Fury split and cheating rumours

Molly-Mae breaks silence following Tommy Fury split and cheating rumours

Offset reacts to Pooh Shiesty publicly flirting with Cardi B

Offset reacts to Pooh Shiesty publicly flirting with Cardi B

Why Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage

Why Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage

The Game addresses rumours he's dating Chris Brown's ex Karrueche

The Game addresses rumours he's dating Chris Brown's ex Karrueche

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working