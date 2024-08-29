Tommy Fury speaks out about Molly-Mae cheating rumours in statement

Tommy Fury speaks out about Molly-Mae cheating rumours in statement. Picture: Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Tommy Fury has publicly addressed the rumours he cheated on girlfriend Molly-Mae for the first time in an Instagram statement.

Tommy Fury has broken his silence on rumours he cheated on ex-girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague in an Instagram statement, two weeks after the pair called off their engagement and relationship of five years.

The 25-year-old boxer took to Instagram to post a picture of him tying his shoelaces in the gym, calling the last few weeks "horrendous" amid his split with Hague, also 25.

Fury and Hague announced their shocking split earlier this month, with the pair welcoming their daughter Bambi Fury, 1, in 2023.

Tommy Fury has spoken out about his split. . Picture: Getty

In an Instagram post, the boxer revealed the past few weeks have been testing for him: "These last few weeks have been heartbreaking."

The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this," and finished the statement with a white heart emoji.

People quickly took to the comment section to respond to Fury's cryptic Instagram post, as one said: "keep your head up and stay strong."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were together for five years. Picture: ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Others were more critical of Fury's post as one said: "The only knot he’s going to tie now," as the picture was of him tying his shoelace.

"Would molly really leave the love of her life her family her world if nothing was true?" another fan commented.

Just yesterday, Molly-Mae released a statement on the break up, saying: "Thank you for being the best online friends I could’ve ever wished for" with the same white heart emoji.