Molly-Mae breaks silence following Tommy Fury split and cheating rumours

Molly-Mae breaks silence following Tommy Fury split and cheating rumours. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Molly-Mae Hague has left a cryptic message on Instagram amid her split with Tommy Fury.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague has broken her silence following her shock split from boyfriend Tommy Fury amid rumours he cheated on her.

The 25-year-old influencer posted a cryptic statement and thanked her 'online friends' for being supportive during her break up.

Molly-Mae and Tommy found love in the 2019 series of Love Island, and were engaged with a daughter Bambi, 1, before their relationship ended.

Molly-Mae Hague has broken her silence on Tommy Fury's split. . Picture: Getty

Molly posted for the first time in two weeks of her looking towards the countryside alongside the caption: "Thank you for being the best online friends I could’ve ever wished for🤍".

In the two weeks that Molly-Mae and Tommy have revealed their split, the boxer has been rocked by allegations he cheated on Molly with another woman.

Her original statement read: "After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were known as one of the most successful Love Island couples. Picture: Getty

I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter."

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years."You have all been part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."