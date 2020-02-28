T.I. pays tribute the late Nipsey Hussle with stunning gold pendant chain

T.I gets his gold chain pendant in honour of Nipsey Hussle. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper T.I shares a photo of his new chain he got in honour of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Since Nipsey Hussle's passing last year March, many fans and celebrities are still mourning the loss of the legendary rapper.

The tributes for the rapper are still flowing, whether it's him being honoured with tattoos, murals or custom jewellery, he is being kept alive. Rapper T.I recently showed off one of his gold chains dedicated to Nipsey.

On Thursday (Feb 28) Tip took to Instagram to unveil his Nipsey Hussle pendant on his gold chain.

Tip posted a photo of himself wearing the chain, which shows a gold pendant of Nipsey's face.

Underneath the photo, the comments are flooded with blue hearts, in honour to the West Coast legend Nip.

One fan wrote "Long Live Nip" alongside a black and white checkered flag and blue hearts, true Nipsey style.

Many celebrities comment on T.I's Nipsey Hussle chain. Picture: Instagram

Another fan wrote "Prolific", which was a reference from Nipsey's tattoo.

What do you think of Tip's Nipsey Hussle chain ?