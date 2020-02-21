Lauren London slams Diddy dating rumours with tributes to her 'king' Nipsey Hussle

Lauren London denies dating Diddy after rapper sparks confusion with Roc Nation Brunch photo. Picture: Getty

Diddy sparked speculation by posting a picture of himself with Lauren from the Roc Nation Brunch.

Lauren London has set the record straight after rumours began swirling that she and Diddy were dating.

Speculation kicked off after Diddy, 50, posted a photo of himself and Lauren at February's Roc Nation brunch on Instagram the caption, "More Lost Files... Me & My Sister @LaurenLondon @rocnation brunch."

Although the photo wasn't particularly suggestive - it showed Lauren and Diddy walking through the venue - Diddy added a blue heart emoji, and people wondered whether or not Lauren, 35, had moved on from her late partner Nipsey Hussle a year after his death.

Lauren London paid tribute to her 'king' Nipsey Hussle, who died last March in a shooting outside his Marathon clothing sore. Picture: Getty

However, Lauren took to Instagram to slam the rumours and profess her love for the slain West Coast rapper, who was fatally shot outside his Marathon clothing store in South Los Angeles last March.

"Stop f**cking playing with me and my name," she wrote, "Now Let me get back to healing". She added a caption to the image, writing, "I’m all love and peace but never forget....I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family ,my character and code. Bout to drink a green juice to start the day though."

Lauren paid tribute to Nip, who died aged 33, with a photo of the 'Racks In The Middle' rapper. "Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!" she declared.

Lauren urged people to let her "get back to healing" and stop spreading rumours about her and Diddy. Picture: Instagram/Lauren London

Diddy is yet to respond to the rumours, but the music mogul did delete the photo form his Instagram feed and instead left them up on his story.

Back in January, Hussle's longtime partner Lauren took to the stage at the Grammy Awards with the late rapper's family to accept his first Grammy Award for his song 'Racks In The Middle'.

Lauren and the rapper's grandmother Margaret Boutte delivered a heartfelt speech. Lauren, who gave birth to her son with Nipsey, Kross Ermias Asghedom, in August 2016, was joined on the red carpet by Boutté, the rapper's sister Samantha Smith and his daughter Emani Asghedom on the red carpet before the ceremony.