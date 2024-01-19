Is Ian Wright in The Kitchen? Netflix Film Cast Revealed

The Kitchen's Daniel Kaluuya & Kano on their Filming Secrets and Working with Ian Wright! 🍿

By Anna Suffolk

Footballing legend Ian Wright makes an appearance in Daniel Kaluuya's directorial debut 'The Kitchen' - but who else is in the cast of the Netflix film?

Netflix's latest film The Kitchen is out now, which sees Daniel Kaluuya make his directorial debut with acclaimed director Kibwe Tavares, alongside legends Kano and Ian Wright who star in the film.

The cast is full of established and upcoming actors, where the dystopian film sees London transform into a housing community set in the near-future.

The film follows Izi (played by Kane Robinson), who is desperate to leave the community at any cost, that is until he meets his recently-orphaned son for the first time.

So, who is in the cast of The Kitchen and who does Ian Wright play? Here's all you need to know.

Ian Wright as Lord Kitchener. Picture: Netflix