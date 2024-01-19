Is Ian Wright in The Kitchen? Netflix Film Cast Revealed
19 January 2024, 12:25
The Kitchen's Daniel Kaluuya & Kano on their Filming Secrets and Working with Ian Wright! 🍿
Footballing legend Ian Wright makes an appearance in Daniel Kaluuya's directorial debut 'The Kitchen' - but who else is in the cast of the Netflix film?
Netflix's latest film The Kitchen is out now, which sees Daniel Kaluuya make his directorial debut with acclaimed director Kibwe Tavares, alongside legends Kano and Ian Wright who star in the film.
The cast is full of established and upcoming actors, where the dystopian film sees London transform into a housing community set in the near-future.
The film follows Izi (played by Kane Robinson), who is desperate to leave the community at any cost, that is until he meets his recently-orphaned son for the first time.
So, who is in the cast of The Kitchen and who does Ian Wright play? Here's all you need to know.
Who is in the cast of The Kitchen?
The Kitchen stars a huge cast of established actors as well as up-and-coming talent from across the UK.
Here is a list of the cast for The Kitchen:
- Kane Robinson (Kano) - Izi
- Jedaiah Bannerman - Benji
- Hope Ikpoku Jr - Staples
- Ian Wright - Lord Kitchener
- Teija Kabs - Ruby
- Demmy Ladipo - Jase
Who does Ian Wright play in The Kitchen?
Ian Wright plays the major role of Lord Kitchener, who is the resident DJ and community leader of The Kitchen.
Wright used to be a professional footballer, having played for Arsenal and England, and also makes frequent appearances on our TV screens as a sports commentator.
When asked about why Ian Wright was the best choice for this character, co-director Kibwe Tavares told this publication that: "He's not playing Ian Wright, but we weren't asking him to sort of look for things that were outside of him. It was feeding into who he is as a person, like what his belief systems are."
And that's why, actually, on set, I think it was very comfortable and easy for him to find, and for us to work with him. It wasn't sort of like playing make-believe… he could sort of understand the emotions and where we were coming from."