The Global Awards 2024: Full list of nominees & how to vote
4 March 2024, 06:00
Here's everything you need to know about The Global Awards 2024.
The Global Awards are back for 2024, and the likes of RAYE, Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, Dave, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, and more Nominated.
After a sensational year, RAYE leads the nominations for The Global Awards, receiving six nominations across six different categories. International pop superstars Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo follow, with four nominations each, as do Calvin Harris, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Dave, and Tate McRae.
Here's everything you need to know about the Global Awards, including nominees & how to vote for 'Best Fan' category.
Here are the nominees for the 2024 Global Awards:
BEST SONG
Anne-Marie – UNHEALTHY (feat. Shania Twain)
Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding - Miracle
cassö, RAYE, D-Block Europe - Prada
Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter
Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
Dua Lipa - Dance The Night
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
J Hus - Who Told You
Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
Jazzy - Giving Me
Kenya Grace - Strangers
Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam
Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
PinkPantheress - Boy’s A Liar
Rudimental - Dancing Is Healing
Tate McRae - Greedy
Taylor Swift - Karma
Tom Grennan - How Does It Feel
Zara Larsson - Can't Tame Her
BEST MALE
Calvin Harris
Dave
David Guetta
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Jax Jones
Joel Corry
Stormzy
The Weeknd
Tom Grennan
BEST FEMALE
Anne-Marie
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Leigh-Anne
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
RAYE
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
Zara Larsson
BEST HIP HOP AND RNB
Beyoncé
Central Cee
Chris Brown
D-Block Europe
Dave
Doja Cat
Drake
J Hus
RAYE
SZA
BEST GROUP
Busted
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Nothing But Thieves
Rudimental
Take That
RISING STAR
AntsLive
Caity Baser
Jazzy
Kenya Grace
Madison Beer
Noah Kahan
Paul Russell
Reneé Rapp
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Teddy Swims
Tyla
Venbee
BEST FANS (PUBLIC VOTE)
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Harry Styles
Ice Spice
Jung Kook
Olivia Rodrigo
RAYE
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
BEST POP
Anne-Marie
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Jonas Brothers
Leigh-Anne
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
RAYE
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
Zara Larsson
BEST BRITISH ACT
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Leigh-Anne
Lewis Capaldi
RAYE
Tom Grennan
BEST CLASSICAL
Abel Selaocoe
Anna Lapwood
Malakai Bayoh
Lise Davidsen
Yunchan Lim
BEST ROCK & INDIE
Blink-182
Blur
Foo Fighters
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Nothing But Thieves
BEST DANCE
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Chase & Status
David Guetta
Fred again..
James Hype
Jazzy
Rudimental
Venbee
GLOBAL LEGEND
ABBA
Barry Manilow
Billy Joel
Bruce Springsteen
Cher
Dolly Parton
Elton John
Elvis
George Michael
Lionel Richie
Madonna
Michael Jackson
Queen
Rod Stewart
Take That
The Rolling Stones
Tina Turner
BEST PODCAST
The News Agents
The News Agents - USA
Filthy Ritual
Rachel Johnson’s Difficult Women
My Therapist Ghosted Me
For The Many
Full Disclosure
The Rest Is Politics
Big Fish with Spencer Matthews
ZOE Science & Nutrition
The Wittering Whitehalls
We Can Be Weirdos
Listeners can vote for the Best Fans category on Global Player now!
Voting for Best Fans Closes at 23.59 on 14th March.
Global Awards Results announced on 22nd March.