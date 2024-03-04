The Global Awards 2024: Full list of nominees & how to vote

The Global Awards 2024 is back! Picture: Global

Here's everything you need to know about The Global Awards 2024.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Global Awards are back for 2024, and the likes of RAYE, Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, Dave, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, and more Nominated.

After a sensational year, RAYE leads the nominations for The Global Awards, receiving six nominations across six different categories. International pop superstars Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo follow, with four nominations each, as do Calvin Harris, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Dave, and Tate McRae.

Here's everything you need to know about the Global Awards, including nominees & how to vote for 'Best Fan' category.

Beyoncé is nominated for Best Hip Hop and RnB at The Global Awards 2024. Picture: Getty

Here are the nominees for the 2024 Global Awards:



BEST SONG

Anne-Marie – UNHEALTHY (feat. Shania Twain)

Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding - Miracle

cassö, RAYE, D-Block Europe - Prada

Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

J Hus - Who Told You

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me

Jazzy - Giving Me

Kenya Grace - Strangers

Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam

Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

PinkPantheress - Boy’s A Liar

Rudimental - Dancing Is Healing

Tate McRae - Greedy

Taylor Swift - Karma

Tom Grennan - How Does It Feel

Zara Larsson - Can't Tame Her

BEST MALE

Calvin Harris

Dave

David Guetta

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jax Jones

Joel Corry

Stormzy

The Weeknd

Tom Grennan

BEST FEMALE

Anne-Marie

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Leigh-Anne

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

RAYE

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Zara Larsson

BEST HIP HOP AND RNB

Beyoncé

Central Cee

Chris Brown

D-Block Europe

Dave

Doja Cat

Drake

J Hus

RAYE

SZA

BEST GROUP

Busted

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Nothing But Thieves

Rudimental

Take That

RISING STAR

AntsLive

Caity Baser

Jazzy

Kenya Grace

Madison Beer

Noah Kahan

Paul Russell

Reneé Rapp

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Teddy Swims

Tyla

Venbee

BEST FANS (PUBLIC VOTE)

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Harry Styles

Ice Spice

Jung Kook

Olivia Rodrigo

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

BEST POP

Anne-Marie

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jonas Brothers

Leigh-Anne

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

RAYE

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Zara Larsson

BEST BRITISH ACT

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Leigh-Anne

Lewis Capaldi

RAYE

Tom Grennan

Doja Cat is nominated for Best Hip Hop and RnB at The Global Awards 2024. Picture: Getty

BEST CLASSICAL

Abel Selaocoe

Anna Lapwood

Malakai Bayoh

Lise Davidsen

Yunchan Lim

BEST ROCK & INDIE

Blink-182

Blur

Foo Fighters

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Nothing But Thieves

BEST DANCE

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Chase & Status

David Guetta

Fred again..

James Hype

Jazzy

Rudimental

Venbee

GLOBAL LEGEND

ABBA

Barry Manilow

Billy Joel

Bruce Springsteen

Cher

Dolly Parton

Elton John

Elvis

George Michael

Lionel Richie

Madonna

Michael Jackson

Queen

Rod Stewart

Take That

The Rolling Stones

Tina Turner

BEST PODCAST

The News Agents

The News Agents - USA

Filthy Ritual

Rachel Johnson’s Difficult Women

My Therapist Ghosted Me

For The Many

Full Disclosure

The Rest Is Politics

Big Fish with Spencer Matthews

ZOE Science & Nutrition

The Wittering Whitehalls

We Can Be Weirdos

Listeners can vote for the Best Fans category on Global Player now!

Voting for Best Fans Closes at 23.59 on 14th March.

Global Awards Results announced on 22nd March.