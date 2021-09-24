The Fugees 'The Score 25th Anniversary Tour' live concert at the London O2
24 September 2021, 16:54
The Fugees are coming to the U.K! Here's everything you need to know about their London show at the O2 Arena.
The legendary hip-hop group Fugees are coming to the U.K! The Fugees have reunited and are going on their first world tour in 25 years, and first shows in 15 years.
Celebrating the anniversary of their 1996 classic album 'The Score', the hip-hop trio are going on a 12-city international tour.
The group – which consists of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel – kicked off their tour in Sept 22nd in New York City.
But, the stars will be coming to the U.K this December! See below for all details on their London show.
When will the Fugees London concert take place?
The Fugees London O2 concert will take place on Monday, 6th December 2021.
What venue will the Fugees live concert be held at?
The Fugees will be coming to the popular London venue 'The O2 Arena'.
The address for the venue is: Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX
Closest tube station: North Greenwich Tube station
How can I buy tickets to The Fugees live concert?
Tickets are available to purchase for the general public NOW.
