The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reunion: trailer, release date, cast, how to watch & more
18 November 2020, 21:00
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special is set to come to your screens very soon!
The highly anticipated Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion is on its way – even sooner than you thought.
Since the popular American sitcom aired it's last episode in May 1996, fans have been yearning for a reunion special. This year, Will Smith and HBO Max has made it happen!
Find out more about the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.
-
When will the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion be released?
Will Smith alongside the streaming service the reunion will be aired on, confirmed it will be available to view this week.
HBO Max confirmed the special will premier on November 19 in the US.
-
What is the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion trailer?
On Friday (Nov13) HBO Max confirmed the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion will be coming to our screens soon with a teaser trailer.
The trailer gives Fresh Prince fans a first look at the cast back together again, after several years of not seeing them together.
The show is set in the living room set of the iconic Banks family mansion.
In the trailer, it teases that the reunion has been "30 years in the making", while showing shows members of the original cast reflecting on the making of the sitcom.
During the reunion, the cast will reflect on the old series and examine the cultural impact that it had, according to Deadline.
The special will also feature music, dancing, and will even include some surprise guests.
-
Who will be in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion cast?
the first look sees Will, Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey Butler), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian Banks) and DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) come together to reminisce on the popular sitcom, which ran from 1990 to 1996.
The cast also pays tribute to James Avery, who played Uncle Phil, passed away in 2013 by open heart surgery complications.
-
How can I watch the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in the UK?
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will only be airing on HBO Max in the US unfortunately.