Summer Walker fans left concerned after "disturbing" video shows boyfriend choking her

23 March 2020, 17:39 | Updated: 23 March 2020, 17:42

Fans of Summer Walker has been left concerned after a video of London On Da Track choking her, circulates on social media.

Summer Walker's fans are concerned after a video shows her boyfriend, London On Da Track, tightly gripping her neck.

On Sunday (Mar 22) A video circulated quickly on Twitter, which shows Summer Walker uncomfortably telling her boyfriend to "stop" as he has his hands around her neck.

In the clip, London appears to be choking Summer as he orders her to "say you love me." The expression on Summer's face certainly does not indicate that she is comfortable with his tight grip.

The 23-year-old singer repeatedly asks London to "stop." As London continues to demand that she tells him she loves him, Summer insists that "it hurts."

"It's supposed to be sexy, it hurts," she says while her neck grows stiffer. A laugh can be heard in the background, indicating that other people were present when this took place.

London responded "It is sexy," with his palm still wrapped around her neck. He then pushes her away from him, still gripping her throat.

He once again, ordered Summer Walker to "say you love me," while she continues to cry out in pain.

Walker eventually says "Okay, I love you," she tells him, then says "get off me".

However, he doesn't oblige, instead squeezing her neck harder while she yells, "OW!" The clip end with the two of them kissing on the lips.

While many fans believe that the video is "disturbing" and have accused London of abusing Walker, others believe it was playful. See fans reactions below.

What do you think?

