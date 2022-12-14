Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, former Ellen Show DJ, dies aged 40

14 December 2022, 15:46

The DJ of The Ellen DeGeneres Show has died at the age of 40.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss has reportedly died at the age of 40 according to US media reports.

He was best known as the DJ on the talk show 'The Ellen De Genereres Show".

On Tuesday 13 December, the police responded to a call about a shooting at an LA hotel, where they found Boss.

The couple had three children. Picture: Getty Images

His wife Allison Holker visited the LAPD to report Boss missing without his car, according to TMZ.

The police then found Boss dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a hotel.

Holker then confirmed his passing in a statement issued to PEOPLE, who said "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us."

He was known for being the DJ on The Ellen Show. Picture: Getty

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.

She continued, "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued.

Stephen is survived by his wife Allison. Picture: Getty Images

"I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Allison concluded, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner is still pending investigation into his death.

