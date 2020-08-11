Stephen Lawrence murder case closed as racist killers remain free

Stephen Lawrence murder enquiry closed by Police. Picture: Getty

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that Stephen Lawrence's murder case has been closed despite killers not being found.

By Matt Tarr

The men who murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence in a racist attack in South East London back in 1993 will not face charges after the Metropolitan Police decided to close the case.

Eventually in 2012, two men - Gary Dobson and David Norris - were charged and jailed for the black teenager's murder after he was stabbed to death and racially abused, even though Stephen was attacked by a group of people with five suspects originally arrested following his death.

Doreen Lawrnecehas campaigne for racial equality since her son's death. Picture: Getty

Explaining the decision, which has left many people shocked, Met Police commissioner Dame Cresside Dick said, “This was an appalling racist murder and I am sad that we have been unable to secure further convictions for Stephen, his family and friends."

“We were able to secure two convictions following a determined investigation in 2012 but it is well-known that other suspects were also involved in the events which unfolded that night and it is deeply frustrating that we have been unable to bring them to justice.

“As a result of ceaseless campaigning for justice by Stephen’s parents, profound changes have happened in policing, the law and wider society. I pay tribute to them for their courage and achievements and today my thoughts are with them and all Stephen’s loved ones."

Stephen Lawrence murder cas closed by Police despire thre of his killers not being convicted. Picture: Getty

The initial investigation into Stephen Lawrence's murder in 1993 was hit by a number of allegations of systemic racism with the shocking Macpherson Report eventually confirming this.

Since the teenager's death, his parent's Doreen and Neville have campaigned for racial equality tirelessly through the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust.

Despite five suspects being arrested in 1994, failings in the investigation and delays in arresting the suspects caused court proceedings to collapse, with three of Stephen's attackers never to be convicted of his murder.

