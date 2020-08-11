Stephen Lawrence murder case closed as racist killers remain free

11 August 2020, 16:56 | Updated: 11 August 2020, 17:00

Stephen Lawrence murder enquiry closed by Police
Stephen Lawrence murder enquiry closed by Police. Picture: Getty

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that Stephen Lawrence's murder case has been closed despite killers not being found.

By Matt Tarr

The men who murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence in a racist attack in South East London back in 1993 will not face charges after the Metropolitan Police decided to close the case.

> Belly Mujinga death: No charges as evidence is "insufficiently clear"

Eventually in 2012, two men - Gary Dobson and David Norris - were charged and jailed for the black teenager's murder after he was stabbed to death and racially abused, even though Stephen was attacked by a group of people with five suspects originally arrested following his death.

Doreen Lawrnecehas campaigne for racial equality since her son's death
Doreen Lawrnecehas campaigne for racial equality since her son's death. Picture: Getty

Explaining the decision, which has left many people shocked, Met Police commissioner Dame Cresside Dick said, “This was an appalling racist murder and I am sad that we have been unable to secure further convictions for Stephen, his family and friends."

“We were able to secure two convictions following a determined investigation in 2012 but it is well-known that other suspects were also involved in the events which unfolded that night and it is deeply frustrating that we have been unable to bring them to justice.

“As a result of ceaseless campaigning for justice by Stephen’s parents, profound changes have happened in policing, the law and wider society. I pay tribute to them for their courage and achievements and today my thoughts are with them and all Stephen’s loved ones."

Stephen Lawrence murder cas closed by Police despire thre of his killers not being convicted
Stephen Lawrence murder cas closed by Police despire thre of his killers not being convicted. Picture: Getty

The initial investigation into Stephen Lawrence's murder in 1993 was hit by a number of allegations of systemic racism with the shocking Macpherson Report eventually confirming this.

Since the teenager's death, his parent's Doreen and Neville have campaigned for racial equality tirelessly through the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust.

Despite five suspects being arrested in 1994, failings in the investigation and delays in arresting the suspects caused court proceedings to collapse, with three of Stephen's attackers never to be convicted of his murder.

> Find out how you can support the Black Lives Matter movement here!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Burna Boy 'Twice As Tall' album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs features & more

Burna Boy's new album 'Twice As Tall': Tracklist, release date, songs, features & more
Nicole Thea's boyfriend posts tearful video on late star's YouTube channel

Nicole Thea's boyfriend Boga shares heartbreaking video on star's channel
Tyrese sparks outrage with controversial R.Kelly comments

Tyrese sparks outrage with controversial R. Kelly comments: "Thou shalt not judge"

R Kelly

Kanye West says he "misses" old friend Jay-Z in nostalgic tweet

Kanye West says he "misses" old friend Jay-Z in nostalgic tweet

Kanye West

Trending

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's house in Calabasas was designed by architect architect Stephen Samuelson.

Inside Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's £35million Calabasas house
Fat Joe calls Drake "the Michael Jackson of this time" sparking debate

Fat Joe calls Drake "the Michael Jackson of this time" sparking debate

Drake

Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 2020: release date, songs, tracklist & everything you need to know

Drake

CeeLo Green slammed for calling Cardi B, Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion 'desperate'

CeeLo Green slammed for calling Cardi B, Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion 'desperate'
Tekashi 6ix9ine fans concerned after rapper flaunts cash in public

Tekashi 6ix9ine raises safety concerns after flaunting huge bag of cash in public

Tekashi 6ix9ine