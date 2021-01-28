What is the Silhouette Challenge? What song is used & how do I do it?

How do you do the Silhouette Challenge on TikTok? Here's everything you need to know.

Move over, Buss It Challenge - the Silhouette Challenge is the latest viral trend taking over TikTok during the pandemic.

Even celebrities are getting involved. Chloe Bailey, one half of the chart-topping R&B sister duo Chloe X Halle, caused jaws to drop to the floor with her sultry purple-hued Silhouette Challenge.

But what is the Silhouette Challenge? How do you do it and what song are people using?

How do you do the Silhouette Challenge on TikTok? Picture: Instagram/TikTok

What is the Silhouette Challenge?

Basically, the Silhouette Challenge sees users pose seductively in a doorway before quickly turning into a completely black silhouette against a red background.

The hashtag #silhouettechallenge has amassed almost 100 million views at the time of writing. It's not known who first started the trend, but it's taking social media by storm.

How do you use the Vin Rouge filter?

Wanna know how to get that red background? Well, you're going to need to head over to Snapchat and find the Vin Rouge filter on there.

The Vin Rouge filter is a camera effect that turns your whole screen red, leaving your silhouette black. It makes it look like your whole room has been lit up by red studio lights.

To find the Vin Rouge filter, open Snapchat and hit the camera screen, then click on the smiley face to the right-hand side of the camera button to browse filters.

Then, press 'explore' next to the browse feature and type 'vin rouge'. Et voila! Time to get filming. Make sure you're wearing form-fitting clothes to really emphasise your silhouette for the second half of the video.

For the challenge, you'll need one video of yourself standing in a doorway which ends in the same body position you start with in the second video, the one using the Vin Rouge filter. It's all about the seamless transition.

What song is used for the Silhouette Challenge?

The Silhouette Challenge starts with 'Put Your Head On My Shoulder' by Paul Anka, and changes into 'Streets' by Doja Cat.

