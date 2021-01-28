What is the TikTok 'Buss It' challenge? Song, viral dance and videos explained
28 January 2021, 12:22
The popular TikTok trend has gone viral across social media.
If you haven't heard about the TikTok 'Buss It' challenge by now, where have you been? The viral dance has taken social media by storm, with the creative videos being shared all over the internet.
Last year, the 'Don’t Rush Challenge' and the 'Savage Challenge' were TikTok crazes, but this year everyone is showing off their transformations and twerking skills with the new Buss It Challenge.
Find out more about the TikTok 'Buss It' challenge below.
-
What is the Buss It challenge on TikTok?
The Buss It Challenge is a TikTok then that has gone viral on social media.
The challenge involves participants recording two videos in one: one where they are in regular clothes (usually sweatpants) or with no makeup and another where they are dressed up.
The participant starts off by lazily dancing along to a sample of Nelly’s “Hot In Herre” in plain clothing.
After the song says, “I think my butt gettin' big,” participants drop down low, where the video transitions to a different cut of them in full glam and twerking to US rapstress Erica Banks’ 2020 single “Buss It.”
See some examples of the #bussitchallenge below.
-
What song is used in the TikTok Buss It Challenge?
Eric Banks released her first charting single 'Buss It' in 2020.
However, the song took off at early 2021, after the popular TikTok trend uses the song.
The trend is so popular that it trends across social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.
Erica Banks’ song, which is used in the challenge, was recorded in Dec. 2019 and released in June 2020.
In Aug 2020, the song charted at No. 38 on the R&B Hip-Hop Airplay chart.
The Buss It Challenge gained viral popularity in the first few days of Jan 2021, causing her views and streams to rocket.
Check out Erica Banks - Buss It music video below.
-
When did the Buss It Challenge TikTok trend start?
On Jan 1 2021, a woman named Erika Davila started the challenge.
In her video, Davila is seen dancing along to “Buss It” without a transition.
She captioned the video “Please tag me. And if this has been done I’m sorry, I just fux wit the song".
In the video, Davila encourages followers to create videos of their own, writing “Someone plz do this transition but all prettied up omg plzzzz," seemingly creating the challenge.
Davila later made a second video with a transition, where was dressed up.
Watch Erika Davila's TikTok below.
-
What celebrities have participated in the TikTok buss it challenge?
SteffLon Don
Jordyn Woods
Chloe Bailey
Iggy Azalea
Rico Nasty
DaniLeigh