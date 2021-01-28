What is the TikTok 'Buss It' challenge? Song, viral dance and videos explained

What is the TikTok 'Buss It' challenge? Song, viral dance and videos explained. Picture: Getty/TikTok

The popular TikTok trend has gone viral across social media.

If you haven't heard about the TikTok 'Buss It' challenge by now, where have you been? The viral dance has taken social media by storm, with the creative videos being shared all over the internet.

Last year, the 'Don’t Rush Challenge' and the 'Savage Challenge' were TikTok crazes, but this year everyone is showing off their transformations and twerking skills with the new Buss It Challenge.

Find out more about the TikTok 'Buss It' challenge below.