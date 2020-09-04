Silento charged after attacking two strangers with a hatchet

4 September 2020, 11:00

The "Watch Me Whip/Nae Nae" rapper Silento, has been charged for attacking two people inside a Los Angeles home.

By Tiana Williams

Silento is accused of attacking two people with a hatchet in a Los Angeles area home last week, according to officials.

The "Watch Me Whip" rapper – real name Richard Lamar Hawk – has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

The 22-year-old rapper stands accused of entering an unlocked Valley Village, and attacking two people inside a California home, the AP reported.

The Atlanta rapper reportedly aimed his hatchet at the people in the front yard of the house, including one person, who was able to remove the weapon from his hands, prosecutors said.

According to TMZ, Silento was searching for his girlfriend when he walked into the home – however, he was later told by a friend that he had gone to the wrong home.

Silento fled the scene once he found out that he was at the wrong residence, TMZ reported.

Silento, 22, is best known for his debut single "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)"
Silento, 22, is best known for his debut single "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)". Picture: Getty

Authorities said that at the time of the incident, the "Nae Nae" artist was free on bail from a previous arrest in Orange County, California.

The rapper was taken into custody on August 28, for his involvement with felony inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in a domestic violence incident, according to People.

On Friday (Aug 4) Silento will hear the charges against him during an arraignment, prosecutors have said.

Silento will potentially face up to six years in custody if he is convicted. It is not clear who will be legally representing the artist as of yet.

Silento is most known for his debut single "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)". The hit song charted at number three on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The rapper later released a project named Fresh Outta High School in August 2018.

