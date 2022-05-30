Sidhu Moose Wala: Punjabi singer turned politician shot dead at 28

The Punjabi singer turned politician passed away at the age of 28 on the 29th May 2022.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, has passed away at age 28. He was known as one of the most influential Punjabi singers, who also became a politician.

The death of Sidhu sent shockwaves around the world, with many celebrities, artists, politicians and fans paying their tributes to him.

Who was Sidhu Moose Wala? Moose Wala was an iconic Punjabi singer, who blended hip-hop, rap and folk music. He began as a songwriter before a hit song in 2017 catapulted his singing career, making him well known among the Indian and Punjabi diaspora in countries including the UK and Canada. He worked closely with producer Steel Banglez, and collaborated with a lot of U.K talent. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidhu Moosewala (ਮੂਸੇ ਆਲਾ) (@sidhu_moosewala)

How did Sidhu Moose Wala die? Sidhu Moose Wala died as a result of being shot by unidentified people while he was travelling in the northern Indian state of Punjab, Mansa district, on Sunday evening (May 29). Punjab's chief minister, Bhagwant Mann, has ordered an inquiry into the incident, which will reportedly be led by a high court judge. Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala seeked an apology from the Akal Takht for his controversial song. Picture: Getty Opposition leaders have questioned why Sidhu's security cover was scaled back on. Police said that Moose Wala's security had been reduced to two commandos from four. However, those officers weren't travelling with the '265' singer when he was attacked. The singer turned politician was among over 400 people in Punjab whose security detail was withdrawn or scaled back by the government in recent times. Two others were injured in the attack.