How did Sidhu Moose Wala die? What was his cause of death?

30 May 2022, 16:30

Sidhu Moose Wala: Punjabi singer turned politician shot dead at 28
Sidhu Moose Wala: Punjabi singer turned politician shot dead at 28. Picture: Getty

The Punjabi singer turned politician passed away at the age of 28 on the 29th May 2022.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, has passed away at age 28. He was known as one of the most influential Punjabi singers, who also became a politician.

The death of Sidhu sent shockwaves around the world, with many celebrities, artists, politicians and fans paying their tributes to him.

Sidhu Moose Wala was an influential Punjabi singer who was also a politician.
Sidhu Moose Wala was an influential Punjabi singer who was also a politician. Picture: Getty

  1. Who was Sidhu Moose Wala?

    Moose Wala was an iconic Punjabi singer, who blended hip-hop, rap and folk music.

    He began as a songwriter before a hit song in 2017 catapulted his singing career, making him well known among the Indian and Punjabi diaspora in countries including the UK and Canada.

    He worked closely with producer Steel Banglez, and collaborated with a lot of U.K talent.

  2. How did Sidhu Moose Wala die?

    Sidhu Moose Wala died as a result of being shot by unidentified people while he was travelling in the northern Indian state of Punjab, Mansa district, on Sunday evening (May 29).

    Punjab's chief minister, Bhagwant Mann, has ordered an inquiry into the incident, which will reportedly be led by a high court judge.

    Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala seeked an apology from the Akal Takht for his controversial song.
    Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala seeked an apology from the Akal Takht for his controversial song. Picture: Getty

    Opposition leaders have questioned why Sidhu's security cover was scaled back on.

    Police said that Moose Wala's security had been reduced to two commandos from four.

    However, those officers weren't travelling with the '265' singer when he was attacked.

    The singer turned politician was among over 400 people in Punjab whose security detail was withdrawn or scaled back by the government in recent times.

    Two others were injured in the attack.

  3. What was Sidhu Moose Wala's cause of death?

    Sidhu Moose Wala, 28, was taken to hospital where he was declared dead, after being shot.

    The murder led to a political differentiation in the state, with opposition leaders criticising the government and police.

    On Sunday (May 29) state police chief VK Bhawra reportedly said that a Canada-based gangster had claimed responsibility for the attack.

    However, Moose Wala's family demanded an apology from Mr Bhawra for linking the death to gang rivalry without doing a proper investigation.

    Supporters pay tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead at 28.
    Supporters pay tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead at 28. Picture: Getty

    On Monday (May 30) Mr Bhawra released a statement, according to BBC, and clarified that he hadn't said that Moose Wala was a "gangster or affiliated with gangsters".

    "One Goldy Brar has claimed the responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The investigation would look into all aspects regarding the murder," he said, adding that he had been "misquoted" by some publications.

  4. Sidhu Moose Wala tributes

    Drake pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala
    Drake pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala. Picture: Instagram
    Burna Boy reveals he was in the process of making a mixtape with Sidhu Moose Wala
    Burna Boy reveals he was in the process of making a mixtape with Sidhu Moose Wala. Picture: Instagram

