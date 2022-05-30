Sidhu Moose Wala: Punjabi singer turned politician shot dead at 28

How did Sidhu Moose Wala die? What was his cause of death?
30 May 2022, 16:30
The Punjabi singer turned politician passed away at the age of 28 on the 29th May 2022.
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, has passed away at age 28. He was known as one of the most influential Punjabi singers, who also became a politician.
The death of Sidhu sent shockwaves around the world, with many celebrities, artists, politicians and fans paying their tributes to him.
Who was Sidhu Moose Wala?
Moose Wala was an iconic Punjabi singer, who blended hip-hop, rap and folk music.
He began as a songwriter before a hit song in 2017 catapulted his singing career, making him well known among the Indian and Punjabi diaspora in countries including the UK and Canada.
He worked closely with producer Steel Banglez, and collaborated with a lot of U.K talent.
How did Sidhu Moose Wala die?
Sidhu Moose Wala died as a result of being shot by unidentified people while he was travelling in the northern Indian state of Punjab, Mansa district, on Sunday evening (May 29).
Punjab's chief minister, Bhagwant Mann, has ordered an inquiry into the incident, which will reportedly be led by a high court judge.
Opposition leaders have questioned why Sidhu's security cover was scaled back on.
Police said that Moose Wala's security had been reduced to two commandos from four.
However, those officers weren't travelling with the '265' singer when he was attacked.
The singer turned politician was among over 400 people in Punjab whose security detail was withdrawn or scaled back by the government in recent times.
Two others were injured in the attack.
What was Sidhu Moose Wala's cause of death?
Sidhu Moose Wala, 28, was taken to hospital where he was declared dead, after being shot.
The murder led to a political differentiation in the state, with opposition leaders criticising the government and police.
On Sunday (May 29) state police chief VK Bhawra reportedly said that a Canada-based gangster had claimed responsibility for the attack.
However, Moose Wala's family demanded an apology from Mr Bhawra for linking the death to gang rivalry without doing a proper investigation.
On Monday (May 30) Mr Bhawra released a statement, according to BBC, and clarified that he hadn't said that Moose Wala was a "gangster or affiliated with gangsters".
"One Goldy Brar has claimed the responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The investigation would look into all aspects regarding the murder," he said, adding that he had been "misquoted" by some publications.
Sidhu Moose Wala tributes
for those of you that don't know Sidhu Moosewala, let me explain. He revolutionized the Punjabi music industry and was one of the first to merge folk Punjabi music with rap/trap music. And he did it flawlessly. His impact was as big as Tupac & Biggie. RIP gone way too soon 🥀— 𝟔 (@6ixsr) May 29, 2022
Deeply saddened over the tragic murder of Sidhu Moosewala. He enhanced the prestige of our mother language, Punjabi, across the globe. To me he was not a singer or a politician, but a dear friend. This is not the BADLAV people of Punjab wanted. pic.twitter.com/NamP3t4Py3— Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) May 29, 2022
The world will forever be grateful to you for your music ♥️#sidhumoosewala#RIPSidhuMoosewala pic.twitter.com/UpdzAvNWCn