Capital XTRA's Robert Bruce to host new music competition series 'The Process'

Robert Bruce will be hosting a brand new Link Up TV Originals show, setting out to launch the career of the next hottest music star.

Capital XTRA's Robert Bruce has been announced as the host of a brand new music competition from Link Up TV Originals, The Process.

The two-episode series will see six talented contestants go head-to-head for the unique opportunity to work with none other than the Godfather of UK Drill, LD, and propel themselves into the next level of their careers.

Smash hit producer Fumez The Engineer, who has worked with the likes of Central Cee and Tion Wayne, will also be on hand to work with the contestants, who are made-up of three producers and three directors.

See the trailer below.

Their task throughout the series is to create a hit new single, followed by an epic official video. The producers will craft a beat suitable for LD to tear up, while the directors must first deliver a detailed pitch in the hopes of being awarded the winning budget - and bring their visuals to life.

"Showcasing emerging talent has always been the lifeblood of what we do, says Executive Producer Rashid Kasirye, "The Process is simply our latest effort to shine a light on the hidden gems of our scene. It's been said that "luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity".

"This is precisely the access we have given our contestants - the unique chance to change the trajectory of their careers and transform their lives!"

The Process kicks off on Sunday 24th April, 2022.