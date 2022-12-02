Rapper Pa Salieu sentenced to three years in jail for violent disorder

Pa Salieu sentenced to three years in prison after role in violent brawl. Picture: Getty Images

The rapper has been jailed for 33 months for his role in a violent disorder incident.

Pa Salieu has been sentenced to nearly three years in jail for his part in a violent disorder which started after his friend was stabbed to death in Coventry in 2018.

The rapper admitted violent disorder at a previous trial hearing, having been caught on CCTV using a tree branch to hit a gang attack victim who spent 10 days in hospital.

Rising rap star Salieu is known for his songs such as 'Made of Gold' and 'Bad', and will now face 33 months in prison.

Pa Salieu earlier this year. Picture: Getty

The 25-year-old was previously cleared by a jury in March of engaging in violent disorder during an incident in Coventry which saw his friend Fidel Glasgow fatally stabbed.

He was convicted of holding a bottle as an offensive weapon after telling jurors he smashed and brandished it to defend himself.

The Judge Peter Cooke told Salieu at his sentence: "Anyone harbouring the view that you are a young man being hard done by should pause to reflect that despite having a conviction for carrying a knife three years earlier - which resulted in a suspended sentence – in the course of these events you used two bottles and a stick."

Pa Salieu performing in London last year. Picture: Getty

He continued and said to the rapper: "It was your intention to turn a bottle into a jagged weapon."

Pa Salieu is a Brit-award nominee and has been up-and-coming in the rap scene for a few years until 2021, when he reached national acclaim.

Nobody has been charged with the murder of Salieu's friend, and the Police are still actively investigating.