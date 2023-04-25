Rapper Desiigner ‘charged with indecent exposure' after allegedly pleasuring himself on plane

25 April 2023, 11:12

Rapper Desiigner ‘charged with indecent exposure' after allegedly pleasuring himself on plane
Rapper Desiigner ‘charged with indecent exposure' after allegedly pleasuring himself on plane. Picture: Getty Images

The 'Panda' rapper is facing charges after exposing himself mid-flight.

Rapper Desiigner has been charged with incident exposure after bizarrely exposing himself and allegedly pleasuring himself on a plane last week.

According to reports from TMZ, the 'Panda' hitmaker has been accused of masturbating in front of flight attendants during a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis.

Paperwork states that the 25-year-old is being charged with indecent exposure.

Idris Elba Performs Desiigner’s ‘Panda’ With A Hilarious Twist

Desiigner is best known for his 2015 hit 'Panda'.
Desiigner is best known for his 2015 hit 'Panda'. Picture: Getty

Desiigner, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III, pleasured himself in front of flight attendants, and was reportedly told 'multiple times' to stop.

It's alleged that he was taken to the back of the plane during the flight, and was looked after by two close friends.

A federal agent has said that he exposed his genitals three times to passengers and is then said to have apologised to staff and shown remorse to the security guard.

He was charged following an incident on the plane.
He was charged following an incident on the plane. Picture: Getty

The rapper, whose most well known for his 2015 hit 'Panda' reportedly explained that he was prescribed medication in Thailand but hadn't taken them.

He has now posted a statement to Instagram regarding the incident and said that he was "ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane," and plans to admit himself to a facility for treatment.

"I landed back to the States and am admitting myself in[to] a facility to help me. I will be canceling all shows and any obligations until further notice."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Pregnant Rihanna twerks on A$AP Rocky during New York party

Pregnant Rihanna twerks on A$AP Rocky during New York party

Rihanna

Usher serenades Kim Kardashian during Las Vegas show

Usher serenades Kim Kardashian during Las Vegas show

Usher

Nick Cannon's baby mama Abby De La Rosa says seeing him with other women ‘turns her on'

Nick Cannon's baby mama Abby De La Rosa says seeing him with other women ‘turns her on'

White Men Can't Jump: cast, trailer, release date & more

White Men Can't Jump: cast, trailer, release date & more

Trending

Nelly and Ashanti 'confirm' dating rumours after holding hands at boxing match

Nelly and Ashanti 'confirm' dating rumours after holding hands at boxing match

Nelly

Chris Brown shares adorable rare snap of his three kids together

Chris Brown shares adorable rare snap of his three kids together

Chris Brown

Met Gala 2023 rumoured guest list revealed: Who's been invited?

Met Gala 2023 rumoured guest list revealed

Quavo accused of throwing shade at Offset's Takeoff tattoo

Quavo accused of throwing shade at Offset's Takeoff tattoo

Nick Cannon claims he got women pregnant 'despite using birth control'

Nick Cannon claims he got women pregnant 'despite using birth control'

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
The Capital XTRA 100
Homegrown Heat
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection