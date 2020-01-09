Rae Sremmurd's brother, 19, "in custody" after their stepfather is shot dead

Rae Sremmurd's step father was fatally shot in Mississippi. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Hip-Hop duo Rae Sremmurd's younger brother, has been named as the main suspect in the death of their stepfather.

Rae Sremmurd's younger brother has been named a person of interest in the death of their stepfather, Floyd Sullivan, who was shot dead in his home in Mississippi on Monday (Jan 6).

Tupelo Police Department officers were sent to an address in the 500 block of Lumpkin Avenue at around 9.30pm and found 62-year-old Sullivan dead at the scene, from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to TMZ, Michael Sullivan, 19, who is the younger half-brother brother of the Rae Sremmurd rappers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, was detained and held for psychiatric evaluation.

Police spokesperson Capt Chuck McDougald claimed the investigation into the domestic shooting pointed to Sullivan's son, Michael, as a person of interest, reported WTVA.

McDougald said no other suspects are being sought after at this point in time.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sullivan's other son from a previous relationship, Floyd Sullivan Jr, shared a photo of his dad on Instagram and wrote 'RIP pops. Love you always. The greatest man I’ve ever known.' as the caption.

💔💔💔💔 — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) January 7, 2020

Swae Lee followed up with a response to his step-father's death, writing ""I pray this world let’s me keep some compassion," on Twitter.

He posted several heartbroken emoji's on his Twitter. Lee continued "I’ve been tested my whole life," added the rapper.

I pray this world let’s me keep some compassion — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) January 7, 2020

I’ve been tested my whole life 😤 — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) January 8, 2020

The duos step-father, Sullivan, helped raise Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee as well as their half-brother, from the time they were in middle school.