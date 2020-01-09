Rae Sremmurd's brother, 19, "in custody" after their stepfather is shot dead

9 January 2020, 11:07

Rae Sremmurd's step father was fatally shot in Mississippi
Rae Sremmurd's step father was fatally shot in Mississippi. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Hip-Hop duo Rae Sremmurd's younger brother, has been named as the main suspect in the death of their stepfather.

Rae Sremmurd's younger brother has been named a person of interest in the death of their stepfather, Floyd Sullivan, who was shot dead in his home in Mississippi on Monday (Jan 6).

Swae Lee responds after ex-girlfriend threatens to have him killed: "Clout is one hell of a drug"

Tupelo Police Department officers were sent to an address in the 500 block of Lumpkin Avenue at around 9.30pm and found 62-year-old Sullivan dead at the scene, from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to TMZ, Michael Sullivan, 19, who is the younger half-brother brother of the Rae Sremmurd rappers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, was detained and held for psychiatric evaluation.

Police spokesperson Capt Chuck McDougald claimed the investigation into the domestic shooting pointed to Sullivan's son, Michael, as a person of interest, reported WTVA.

View this post on Instagram

Life is Beautiful @officialbelaire

A post shared by Rae Sremmurd (@raesremmurd) on

McDougald said no other suspects are being sought after at this point in time.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sullivan's other son from a previous relationship, Floyd Sullivan Jr, shared a photo of his dad on Instagram and wrote 'RIP pops. Love you always. The greatest man I’ve ever known.' as the caption.

Swae Lee followed up with a response to his step-father's death, writing ""I pray this world let’s me keep some compassion," on Twitter.

He posted several heartbroken emoji's on his Twitter. Lee continued "I’ve been tested my whole life," added the rapper.

The duos step-father, Sullivan, helped raise Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee as well as their half-brother, from the time they were in middle school. 

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Rae Sremmurd News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Suge Knight & Lisa Left Eye Lopes allegedly had sexual relations

Suge Knight's alleged fling with Lisa Left Eye Lopes 'confirmed' by her ex
Mac Miller's first posthumous album 'Circles' is set to drop on January 17th.

Mac Miller's posthumous album 'Circles' is dropping next week

New Music

Post Malone and XXXTentacion labelle 'Best SoundCloud Rappers Ever' by Smokepurpp

XXXTentacion & Post Malone 'biggest SoundCloud rappers ever', says Smokepurpp
Power Season 6 first episode after the midseason finale has spawned hilarious memes

Power Season 6's 'dragged out' who shot Ghost plot sparks hilarious memes

Trending

Is Ghost actually dead? The show's creator has addressed theories after Ghost was shot at the end of the mid-season finale.

Power season 6: Ghost's fate confirmed by show creator amid fake death speculation
French Montana exposes 50 Cent as a "snitch" with legal paperwork

50 Cent accused of "snitching" after French Montana leaks court documents

50 Cent

R. Kelly's girlfriends Jocelyn Savage and Azriel Clary got into a fight at their Trump Tower apartment.

R. Kelly's girlfriends Azriel Clary & Jocelyn Savage caught in physical fight on camera

R Kelly

Wiley's brother Cadell drops Dtormzy diss

Wiley's brother Cadell drops Stormzy diss track 'World War 3'

Stormzy

Stormzy disses Wiley on 'Still Disappointed' diss track

Stormzy slams Wiley again on 'Still Disappointed' diss track

Stormzy