QUIZ: Is it an Usher or Chris Brown song title? Picture: Getty

Are you a true R&B fan? Do you know Usher and Chris Brown's music well? This quiz is made for you!

Usher and Chris Brown are two R&B icons, both bringing the hottest chunes, most caption-worthy lyrics, songs for a banging playlist and performances with mind-blowing dance skills.

The two artists are often compared and pitted against each other for their discography, hits and ultimately what they bring to the music game.

Fans have been requesting a 'Verzuz' battle between the pair for a while now. But, Timbaland's recent comments on the Breakfast Club sparked fans to debate who the better artist is.

If there was a potential they pair went up against each other, hit for hit, would you know their songs?

Take the quiz below to test yourself. Let us know how you did @CapitalXTRA