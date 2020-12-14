QUIZ: Can you guess when these rappers were born?

14 December 2020, 16:24 | Updated: 14 December 2020, 16:32

QUIZ: Can you guess when these rappers were born?
QUIZ: Can you guess when these rappers were born? Picture: Getty

Do you know your favourite rapper's birthday?

Hip-Hop has been around for years, and some of your favourite rappers have been in the game for time.

Likewise, a lot of the highest-charting and most celebrated rap artists are a lot younger than you think!

QUIZ: Can you guess the real names of these rappers?

So, from Snoop Dogg and Eminem to Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, can you correctly guess the dates these rap stars were born?

(You can't call yourself a real rap fan if you don't know at least some Hip-Hop trivia).

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

QUIZ: Can you match the lyric to the R&B singer?

QUIZ: Can you match the lyric to the R&B singer?

Larsa Pippen receives flirty message from married NBA star Malik Beasley

Larsa Pippen receives flirty message from married NBA star Malik Beasley
Kardashians accused of cultural appropriation after kids perform Māori haka

Kardashians accused of cultural appropriation after kids perform Māori haka
Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot photo gallery

Lil Wayne and girlfriend Denise Bidot: the couples cutest photos

Lil' Wayne

Trending

Eminem sparks new album rumours after photo leak

Eminem sparks new album rumours after photo leak

Eminem

Kim Kardashian left "messed up" after execution of Brandon Bernard

Kim Kardashian left "messed up" after execution of Brandon Bernard
facts you need to know about A$AP Rocky

10 facts you need to know about A$AP Rocky

QUIZ: Can you name the 2007 song by its music video?

QUIZ: Can you name the 2007 song by its music video?

QUIZ: How well do you remember these 2009 R&B songs?

QUIZ: How well do you remember these 2009 R&B songs?