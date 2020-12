QUIZ: Can you guess the real names of these rappers?

QUIZ: Can you guess the real names of these rappers? Picture: Getty

How well do you know your favourite rappers, really?

It's no secret that a lot of rappers and musicians use a stage name - some of them are similar to their real name, while others may be wildly different.

Only true fans will know the real names of the biggest rappers in the game, so it's time to test your knowledge and see how much you really know.