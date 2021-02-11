QUIZ: How well do you remember 8 Mile?

QUIZ: How well do you remember 8 Mile? Picture: Getty

This one’s for the Eminem stans.

Let’s take it all the way back to the early noughties, when a young bleach-blonde Eminem was skyrocketing to stardom.

Not only was the Detroit rapper owning the charts with singles like ‘The Real Slim Shady’ and ‘Without Me’, but he was also about to turn his hand to film – enter, 8 Mile.

Eminem struck gold with his critically-acclaimed movie debut, but how well do you really remember the classic rap drama? Let’s find out.