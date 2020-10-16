QUIZ: How well do you know Eminem?

QUIZ: How well do you know Eminem? Picture: Getty

Think you know all there is to know about Slim Shady?

Eminem is one of the best-selling artists of all time, and will arguably go down as one of the greatest rappers in history.

After landing on the scene with a bang in the nineties, Em has gone on to conquer the music world and has a whole host of accolades and smash hits to his name.

But how well do you really know the 'Rap God' hitmaker? Think you're a true Eminem fan? Let's see, shall we?