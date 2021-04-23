QUIZ: How well do you remember Michael Jackson's 'Bad'?

23 April 2021, 17:38

QUIZ: How well do you remember Michael Jackson's 'Bad'?
QUIZ: How well do you remember Michael Jackson's 'Bad'? Picture: Getty/Epic Records

Remembering Michael Jackson with one of his most popular albums.

Michael Jackson made another classic album, after the 1982 release of his previous Thriller album.

QUIZ: Only a true Michael Jackson fan will get 100% on this quiz

'Bad' was the follow up album, which fans had high expectations for. But MJ never disappointed with his music, and delivered another album which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard charts.

How well do you remember the album?

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Post Malone reveals he has finished his new album

Post Malone new album 2021: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more
DMX best songs: From 'Ruff Ryders Anthem' to 'Party Up'

DMX best songs: From 'Ruff Ryders Anthem' to 'Party Up'

How did Shock G die? What was his cause of death?

How did Shock G die? What was his cause of death?

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight: Date, location, tickets & more

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight: Date, location, tickets & more

Trending

Inside Machine Gun Kelly's 31st birthday party: Kourtney, Travis Barker & more attend

Inside Machine Gun Kelly's 31st birthday party: Kourtney, Travis Barker & more attend
Metrofest Trent Country Park 2021: line-up, tickets, dates and more

Metrofest Trent Country Park 2021: line-up, tickets, dates and more

Tickets

Scott Disick 'struggling' with ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship

Scott Disick 'struggling' with ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship
What Is Stephen Lawrence Day? How can I support the foundation?

What is Stephen Lawrence Day? How can I support the foundation?
Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more