QUIZ: How well do you remember Michael Jackson's Thriller?
11 February 2021, 12:27
Remembering one of the King Of Pop's greatest albums.
Michael Jackson created an instant classic when he recorded Thriller, his sixth studio album.
The record-smashing work of art - which featured hits like 'Billie Jean', 'Beat It' and its namesake track 'Thriller' - was the definition of cultural reset and is widely recognised as one of the greatest albums of all time.
So, how well do you remember The King Of Pop's smash hit album? Let's see...