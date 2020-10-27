QUIZ: Only a true Drake fan can finish all of these lyrics

27 October 2020, 17:03 | Updated: 27 October 2020, 17:04

QUIZ: Only a true Drake fan can finish all of these lyrics
QUIZ: Only a true Drake fan can finish all of these lyrics. Picture: Getty

Are you a Drake stan? Can you finish all the lyrics to his songs?

Drake is one of the most influential artists in the music industry to date. The Canadian rapper took the scene by storm in 2009, when he dropped his "So Far Gone" mixtape before signing to Young Money Entertainment.

Now, the international artist has five studio albums, three compilation albums and seven mixtapes under his wing.

This year, Drizzy has announced that he will be releasing his 'Certified Lover Boy' album at the beginning of next year.

Fans are highly anticipating a new project from the rapper, but you rememberer the lyrics to the songs Drake has already released? Are you a true Drizzy fan?

Take the quiz below and see if you can finish off these Drake lyrics...

