QUIZ: Can you finish the 2008 song title?

QUIZ: Can you finish the 2008 song title? Picture: YouTube

Taking it back to the good ol' days.

We're about to take you all the way back to 2008, so get ready for some major nostalgia.

Cast your mind back to over a decade ago (where has the time gone?!), when Rihanna and Ne-Yo were blaring out the speakers and T.I. and Mariah Carey were taking over the radio.

But how well do you really remember 2008? Think you can finish off these iconic song titles? Let's see!