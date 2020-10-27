QUIZ: Can you name the 2008 song by its music video?

QUIZ: Can you name the 2008 song by its music video? Picture: YouTube

Take us back to the good old days!

Cast your mind back to 2008 - 'Bleeding Love' was blasting through the speakers everywhere you went, and R&B and Hip-Hop reigned supreme.

Ne-Yo and Chris Brown were taking over the charts, while Jordin Sparks and Rihanna were leading the way for the ladies. A truly iconic time.

So, how well do you remember 2008? Do remember some of the era's most legendary music videos? Let's see, shall we?