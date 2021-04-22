Pretty Ricky rapper Baby Blue 'in critical condition' after being shot in Florida

Pretty Ricky rapper Baby Blue 'in critical condition' after being shot in Florida. Picture: Getty

Pretty Ricky member Baby Blue is in ICU after being shot during an attempted robbery in Davie, Florida on Monday night.

Pretty Ricky rapper Baby Blue has reportedly been shot in an attempted robbery and has remained in an intensive care unit since his hospitalisation.

The musician, full name Ala Diamond Smith, is in critical condition after being shot on Monday night (Apr 19) in the parking lot of SPAREZ Bowling Alley in Davie, Florida, according to TMZ.

Baby Blue and his cousin were said to be beside their vehicles when two male suspects approached and got into a physical altercation.

The rapper was reportedly trying to protect his cousin when he got shot during a robbery attempt, according to his brother and fellow Pretty Ricky rapper, Spectacular Smith.

Smith told the publication that Blue has remained in ICU and is hooked up to a breathing machine due to his injury.

Baby Blue has not been able to have visitors besides his mom and dad, due to COVID restrictions.

Smith says the bullet went through Blue's shoulder and pierced his lung.

Baby Blue is a rapper in the boy group Pretty Ricky, best known for their hit "Grind With Me". Picture: Instagram

Hollywood Unlocked shared a graphic video of the incident, which shows Baby Blue on the floor after being shot, with the cousin screaming out for help.

In a press release regarding an incident in the same location on Monday night, Davie Police Department revealed that two suspects were attempting to rob one of two unnamed victims of a gold chain necklace.

During the altercation, one of the victims was shot in the area of their left shoulder.

It is unclear whether the two suspects left the scene with the chain.

Pretty Ricky saw major success in the mid-2000s with their gold-selling albums 'Bluestars' and 'Late Night Special'. Picture: Getty

Both suspects were said to be wearing hoodies, one black and one grey, with face coverings being worn by both suspects before they fled the scene.

Davie Police Department are urging anyone with information to get in touch with them or the Broward Crime Stoppers.

The police department statement read:"It is believed there is no specific, outstanding threat to the community at this time."

"The shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence. This investigation is still active and ongoing, updates may be released as they become available."

Baby Blue was in the area to promote his new single 'Jerry Rice'.

Pretty Ricky is a hip-hop/R&B group that came together in 1997 and originally consisted of Ala Diamond (Baby Blue) Smith and Spectacular Smith, along with Corey 'Slick 'Em' Mathis and Marcus 'Pleasure P' Cooper.

Singer Pleasure P left the group in 2007, but later returned to the group in 2015.

in 2020, Pretty Ricky released their latest single 'Body'. They are set to be apart of the lineup for the Millennium Tour.