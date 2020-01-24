Power actor Michael Rainey Jr. "sent hundreds of death threats" ahead of show's finale

Power actor Michael Rainey Jr., who plays Ghost and Tasha's son Tariq on the show, says he's been receiving death threats.

Michael Rainey Jr., who plays Ghost and Tasha's son Tariq on the show, says he's been receiving death threats on Instagram.

Power's Michael Rainey Jr. was left confused this week after receiving hundreds of death threats via social media.

The 19-year-old actor, who plays Ghost's son Tariq St. Patrick on the show, posted a couple of selfies with a baffled look on his face alongside the caption:

"Me going through my dms tryna figure out why I have 326 death threat messages".

Michael Rainey Jr. says he's received hundreds of death threats ahead of the season finale of Power. Picture: Instagram

50 Cent may be partially to blame, it turns out. The rapper, who co-created the show with Courtney Kemp, recently leaked a number of endings to the upcoming season finale to confuse viewers about who really shot Ghost.

Ghost, played by Omari Hardwick, was fatally shot in his own nightclub Truth at the end of the mid-season finale, and fans have been eagerly discussing who they think the perpetrator is.

Tariq was already a prime suspect due to his tumultuous relationship with his father. In one of the leaked scenes, he shoots Ghost, leading some of those who saw it to send Rainey Jr. death threats.

His co-stars Naturi Naughton and LaLa Anthony jumped in the comments section with facepalm emojis and laughing faces, while fans implied they couldn't differentiate between Rainey Jr. and Tariq.

"We don’t hate Michael , we hate Tyriq it’s a difference," said one. "Congratulations on your wonderful performance. Everybody hates you," wrote another.