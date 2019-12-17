Power Season 6: release date, cast, trailer & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about 50 Cent's popular Starz & Netflix series; The cast, the air date and rumours.....

Power only arrived in the UK as a Netflix-exclusive in 2016 but 50 Cent’s crime drama is quickly turning into a firm fan-favourite.

Following the major twists and turns that are expected to happen in season 5, Power fans are currently counting down the days until Power cast members Kanan, Tommy, Ghost and more return to their screens for a sixth season.

Here’s everything we know about Power season 6 so far...

When is the Power season 6 release date?

The second phase of Power Season 6 is set to air on Monday 6th January, and will be shown every Monday after that. In the US, the show will start on Sunday 5th January.

The first half of the season ended after ten wild episodes, and left on a huge cliffhanger involving the shooting of Ghost, with most of the main characters all having a motive.

However, after this mid-season break, the next episodes will be the final ones, as the sixth season of Power has been confirmed as the last.

On Friday (Dec 13) Starz released "The Final Episodes" official trailer on YouTube. See the trailer below.

In March 2018, confirmation of Power season 6 was made via the show's official Instagram account and given that all the previous seasons came out around June/July, this August release date has come as a surprise for fans of the show.

The release date for season 6 was revealed on Power's official Twitter account and was labelled the #FinalBetrayal.

It was revealed in May 2019 that the sixth season of Power will be its final season. “Season 6 brings us to the end of what we know is just the first chapter of the Powerstory. However, as one chapter comes to an end, another will begin,” said Carmi Zlotnik, Starz president of programming.

However, at the end of June 2019, 50 Cent took to Instagram to contradict this. "I Changed my mind POWER is not going to be over after season 6. This shit is to good," he wrote.

It's not yet been confirmed whether the show will be back for a seventh season after this summer.

A spin-off has been confirmed, which will be set in the same world that Ghost, Tommy, Tasha, Angela and the rest of the characters reside.

Who is in Power season 6 cast?

Speaking about Power season 5, director Courtney A Kemp previously promised that "the main characters are less safe than they have ever been before." This suggests a number of characters may not make it to Power season 6. However expect all the biggest characters from the Power cast to make a return to your TV screens, including Power actors Ghost (Omari Hardwick), Tommy (Joseph Sikora) and Tasha (Naturi Naughton).

It has now been confirmed that former Californiacation actor Evan Handler will be a regular character in Power Season 6.

He will reportedly play a character called Jacob Warner, a new US Attorney for the Eastern. District.

There will also be returns for Mike Dupod (Jason Micic) and Monique Gabriela Curnen (Blanca Rodriguez), who have been promoted to regulars in the upcoming season.

Courtney Kemp has also confirmed that Tommy's mother, actress Patricia Kalember Gerroll, will be in Power season 6.

Posting a picture of her on the set of the upcoming season, Kemp described her as "one of my favorite actors that I’ve ever worked with."

Tommy Mother Power Season 6. Picture: Instagram

When can I watch Power season 6?

With Power Season 6 set to debut on 25th August 2019, yo'll be able to watch a new episode each week from then onwards. There are 15 episodes this season so that should mean the season finale airs on 1st December 2019.

How many episodes are in Power season 6?

There are 15 episodes set to be aired for Power season 6 so that should mean the season finale airs on 1st December 2019. 50 Cent revealed that he's directed the third episode of the season, so we're expecting fireworks in that one!

Any Power season 6 spoilers?

There are currently no spoilers for season 6, however what we do know is that Ghost and Tasha St. Patrick are seeking revenge for their daughter Raina’s death.

We’ve been told that Ghost “won’t stop until he’s got revenge” so the next two seasons will be intense.

What is the Power Season 6 plot?

“We’ve created a template for the show that is non-Hollywood,” Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson told Deadline. “Anyone can go, there’s no one in the show that can’t die.”

“This show was not designed to go 10 seasons,” added series creator Courtney Kemp. “It was not designed to go 15 seasons. It’s not a crime procedural or a sitcom. It’s a closed-ended story that really begins and, in some way, ends with Ghost.”

Kemp also said, "We will follow some of your beloved Power characters beyond the scope of the initial series, but we will play with your expectations of which characters, where, and the master timeline of it all, creating a Power universe as unpredictable as the original,"

Power have given a hint about a possible storyline involving Tommy and two of Dre's 'goons'. The official Power Instagram account suggested there is a "new 1, 2 and 3" on the scene.

Power actor Larenz Tate dropped some cryptic hints about season 6 via his Instagram account.

He shared a picture of himself alongside Ghost and Dre, showing a hypothetical conversation between the three of them.

How many seasons of Power are there?

There are currently five seasons of Power with season five premiering on July 1st and a season six has been confirmed.

Where can I watch Power season 6?

Power Season 6 will air on US TV network Starz, despite a number of disagreements between the two brands in the past.For British fans, expect the new series to appear on Netflix UK.

Check back for all the latest Power season 6 updates, trailers and spoilers on this page.