Post Malone new face tattoo: Rapper reveals huge gauntlet ink

2 January 2020, 15:34

The rapper got a gauntlet inked onto his face to mark the end of the decade.

Post Malone is a rapper who is no newcomer when it comes to face tattoos. The 'Sunflower' star has already got plenty of face ink and he's just received a new addition in the form of a giant mace.

> 33 Rappers & R&B Singers Whose Real Names Might Surprise You

Posty first showcased the new face tattoo on his Instagram in a mirror selfie on New Year's Eve which he captioned 'have a good ass new year'.

But the tattoo artist who gave Post Malone his new face ink revealed a much clearer image of the mace on his Instagram account.

Writing alongside the pic, tattoo artist Kyle Hediger said, 'Last tattoo of 2019. Gauntlet on the baby boy @postmalone love u. 2020 is going to be next level. Love you all'

The comments were filled with positive opinions about Posty's new face tattoo with one user writing 'Wowowowowowow!!!!' whilst another added 'This is f***ing perfect.'

As we said, Post Malone is not new to the world of face tattoos and the rapper famously sports the words 'Always' and 'Tired' underneath his eyes amongst others.

When explaining why he chose to get face tattoos, Post Malone told Capital XTRA's Tim Westwood, “Anything to piss my mom off. It’s not right. I got a face for radio anyways, so why not?”

Post Malone's face without any face tattoos was recently revealed by Snoop Dogg, who posted a throwback picture of himself with the rapper on his Instagram recently.

