Post Malone's face without tattoos revealed in uncovered new video

Post Malone is almost as famous for his face tattoos as he is for his music, but now his face without tattoos has been revealed.

Post Malone has one of the most recognisable faces in the music industry. With the words 'Always tired' tattooed underneath his eyes, as well as a host of other face tattoos, his ink is one of his most famous features.

Whilst fans of the 'Sunflower' rapper who have been following him for a long time will remember Posty without his famous face tattoos, many people who are new fans of the rapper have been wondering what he looks like without them.

Luckily for us, a video posted to Instagram be fellow rapper RIFF RAFF shows Post Malone before he had a single one of his facce tattoos and hee looks totally different.

RIFF RAFF uncovered the throwback Post Malone video of the 'Better Now' rapper without his face tattoos whilst going through his old phone during quarantine.

Alongside the video, he wrote, 'STAYiNG AT HOME GOT ME FiNDiNG ViDEOS OF POST MALONE ON MY OLD BAT PHONE'.

Rap legend Snoop Dogg also decided to share a picture of himself and Post Malone without his face tattoos on Instagram recently.

Captioning the picture 'Flackback. Friday.', Post Malone can clearly be seen without the now-iconic inking of 'Always Tired' underneath his eyes, as well as all his other face tattoos.

Speaking about his face tattoos to Capital XTRA's Tim Westwood at Wireless Festival in 2018, Post Malone explained “I tried to do something that’s relatively the same length of letters. I guess ‘always’ is more letters than ‘tired,’ but I was tired so I didn’t realise.

