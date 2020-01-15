Post Malone is "pretending to be Future" says Charlamagne Tha God

In a new interview, Charlamagne Tha God has claimed that he "doesn't really dig Post Malone's music like that".

As one of the most successful artists to emerge from the SoundCloud era of rappers, Post Malone has made a huge name for himself, however he definitely hasn't won a fan in Charlamagne Tha God.

The media personality was speaking to Wallo 267 when he made the surprise comments about Post Malone and claimed that he's a "fake Future".

When asked who he'd pick if he had the power to kick anyone out of Hip Hop, Charlamagne said, "Post Malone definitely, and for no other reason other than I'm just probably hating,"

Claiming that Post Malone is imitating fellow rapper Future, Charlamagne added,"I don't really dig his music like that. I think he's a fake Future and Future gets so much flack for being Future but then you got a guy out there pretending to be Future, and that's Post Malone."

After being pushed for two names, Charlamagne was unable to add another and ststaed, "There's nobody that I really hate in rap right now. There's nobody that I absolutely despise, I don't even despise Post Malone like that. Just at the top of my mind, you ask me who I would get up out of [the rap game] and he would definitely be one."

Post Malone's album 'Hollywood Bleeding' was named as the number one album of 2019 in America, achieving more than 3 billion streams across the different music streaming sites.

