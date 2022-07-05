Exclusive

Patricia Allison reveals that her character Ola is not returning for Sex Education season 4

The actress revealed that her character Ola will not be returning for the new season of Sex Education on Capital Xtra breakfast with Yinka and Shayna-Marie.

Patricia Allison, who plays Ola in the hit Netflix series Sex Education, has exclusively revealed on Capital Xtra breakfast that her character will not be returning in season four.

In an interview with brekkie babes Yinka and Shayna-Marie, Allison says that due to scheduling conflicts, she won't be able to take part in season four.

Allison is currently starring in the play 'A Doll's House: Part II' in London.

Allison continued: "I won't be joining the team for season four."

"I absolutely have loved my time on Sex Education, and I'm so sorry to have to break it for you guys."

"I've been doing it for three years and I've loved it", she added.

A behind the scenes look of Sex Education. Picture: Instagram @trishallison

Allison said that the decision to leave was hard, but she "had to say goodbye some time".

She teased that "other things" are coming in the form of new projects.

Sex Education follows characters Otis, Maeve, Eric, Ola, Aimee and more as they face the trials and tribulations of school. The series features the lives of the students, staff and parents of the fictional Moordale Secondary School as they contend with personal issues, that often related to sexual intimacy.

Filming for season four reportedly takes place this month.