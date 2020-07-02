Paris Jackson to portray Jesus "as a lesbian" in controversial new film

Paris Jackson is set to play Jesus in an upcoming indie movie. Picture: Getty

The 22-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson is set to star in headline-grabbing movie 'Habit' alongside actress Bella Thorne.

Paris Jackson is lined up to play Jesus in upcoming indie film Habit, but some people aren't happy about it.

The movie, which is currently in pre-production, also stars musician Gavin Rossdale and actress Bella Thorne, the latter of whom plays a street smart girl with a Jesus fetish who masquerades as a nun to avoid the consequences of a violent drug deal.

Paris Jackson is set to portray Jesus in a new movie alongside Bella Thorne. Picture: Getty

According to E!, Paris, 22, will portray a "gender-bending take on the religious figure" which will reportedly include "a nose ring, tousled waves and a traditional robe".

However, a petition protesting the production of the movie has garnered almost 300,000 signatures online.

Calling it "blasphemous" and "Christianophobic garbage", the petition condemns Jackson's portrayal of "Jesus as a lesbian woman," though there is no confirmation of this in any current reports of the film.

Some people took to social media to echo these thoughts and criticise the daughter of Michael Jackson, while others came to her defence and supported the concept.

they’re trying to make a movie about Jesus being a lesbian, having paris jackson as the star.



i don’t understand how we preach on being respectful to other beliefs, but Christianity doesn’t get the same regard?



don’t be a hypocrite! have your beliefs, but be respectful. — anzyo (@anzyozikianda) June 24, 2020

So there’s a film called Habit coming out where they portray Jesus as a lesbian female acted by Paris Jackson... What’s their obsession with using Religious figures as mockery. — 🇩🇿 (@Mi3xox) June 26, 2020

Hello. Paris Jackson is playing a lesbian Jesus in a new film called “Habit.”



Fundamentalist hate groups are grabbing their pitch forks en masse, claiming it “disgraces Jesus” because Jesusbian’s having “carnal acts” with women.



As a gay Christian, I am delighted. Happy Pride. — mel ✿ (@holyqueerit) June 24, 2020

I really cannot believe that Paris Jackson is going to play a lesbian Jesus ! Michael would be horrified ,and Katherine will be for sure ! and she chooses to release this info TODAY ? She should be doing charity work like her beautiful bro What a disgrace — kelly wright (@MJgaurdian) June 25, 2020

'Chandelier' singer Sia defended Paris in a tweet as the controversy continued to spread. "Dear @ParisJackson I love you, keep going. I believe you are a good person," she tweeted.

"Hey. Lay off @ParisJackson," she added in a further tweet, "you bullies. It's me that has my opinions as a 44 year old woman. Let her be a child please- attack me. I am more than equipped to deal with us disagreeing on a subject. Let's not ruin her music release and finding her own voice."

Habit current has no release date set. Josie Ho, Alison Mosshart and Andreja Pejic are also lined up to star.