Paris Jackson to portray Jesus "as a lesbian" in controversial new film

2 July 2020, 12:55

Paris Jackson is set to play Jesus in an upcoming indie movie.
Paris Jackson is set to play Jesus in an upcoming indie movie. Picture: Getty

The 22-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson is set to star in headline-grabbing movie 'Habit' alongside actress Bella Thorne.

Paris Jackson is lined up to play Jesus in upcoming indie film Habit, but some people aren't happy about it.

Michael Jackson unseen footage shared by his daughter Paris

The movie, which is currently in pre-production, also stars musician Gavin Rossdale and actress Bella Thorne, the latter of whom plays a street smart girl with a Jesus fetish who masquerades as a nun to avoid the consequences of a violent drug deal.

Paris Jackson is set to portray Jesus in a new movie alongside Bella Thorne. Picture: Getty

According to E!, Paris, 22, will portray a "gender-bending take on the religious figure" which will reportedly include "a nose ring, tousled waves and a traditional robe".

However, a petition protesting the production of the movie has garnered almost 300,000 signatures online.

Calling it "blasphemous" and "Christianophobic garbage", the petition condemns Jackson's portrayal of "Jesus as a lesbian woman," though there is no confirmation of this in any current reports of the film.

Some people took to social media to echo these thoughts and criticise the daughter of Michael Jackson, while others came to her defence and supported the concept.

'Chandelier' singer Sia defended Paris in a tweet as the controversy continued to spread. "Dear @ParisJackson I love you, keep going. I believe you are a good person," she tweeted.

"Hey. Lay off @ParisJackson," she added in a further tweet, "you bullies. It's me that has my opinions as a 44 year old woman. Let her be a child please- attack me. I am more than equipped to deal with us disagreeing on a subject. Let's not ruin her music release and finding her own voice."

Habit current has no release date set. Josie Ho, Alison Mosshart and Andreja Pejic are also lined up to star.

