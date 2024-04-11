OJ Simpson dies aged 76 following prostate cancer battle

OJ Simpson dies at the age of 76 following prostate cancer battle. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

The former football player, who was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, has died at the age of 76.

O.J Simpson, one of the most recognisable faces in pop culture of all time, has died at the age of 76.

His family released a statement to social media announcing the news of his death, after he "succumbed to his battle with cancer."

O.J Simpson was a successful NFL running back, before his achievements were marred following the 1994 double-murder trial of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

O. J. Simpson sits in Superior Court in Los Angele. Picture: Getty

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.



He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.



-The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

His family added to the tweet that he passed away on Wednesday, April 10, and said: "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

The statement adds that he was surrounded by his children and grandchildren when he died, with his death also being confirmed to TMZ.

O.J was reportedly battling prostate cancer for years, but never properly confirmed the diagnosis.

O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson pictured in 1994. Picture: Getty

OJ lived his later years in Las Vegas. Picture: Getty

O.J Simpson faced a highly-publicised trial in 1994 following the murders of his girlfriend Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend.

The trial saw OJ being prosecuted on national TV, and was initially acquitted. However, not long after Simpson was sued and ordered to pay tens of millions of damages.

O.J was arrested and convicted in 2007 for robbery, and was released in 2017 on parole. Since then, he lived in Las Vegas and kept a private life albeit social media mentions updating fans on sports and his life.