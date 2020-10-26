Offset released after being detained 'for waving guns at people'

Offset released after being detained 'for waving guns at people'. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Migos rapper Offset live streamed his arrest on Instagram.

Offset has been released after being detained by officers at the Beverly Hills Police Department during a patrol stop on Saturday.

On Sunday (Oct 25) the 28-year-old Migos rapper was spotted with his wife, Cardi B, on a luxury shopping trip following his release.

The pair were pictured at at the Hermes store the day after he was detained 'for waving guns at people' from his car at a Trump rally in Beverly Hills. Offset was later released.

Offset live streamed himself being pulled over by police in Beverly Hills on Instagram Live. During the footage, Offset refused to step out of his car while being questioned by police officers, due to them having guns out.

Cardi and Offset, who got married in 2017, share their two-year-old daughter Kulture. Picture: Getty

In the clip, an officer told Offset there were reports he had been 'waving guns at people' as he drove through the area.

The "Ric Flair Drip" rapper told the police officers that Trump supporters had hit his car with a flag.

During the IG Live, Offset can be heard telling officers: 'I'm a f***ing celebrity, do you know who I am? I'm Offset from [hip-hop group] Migos'.

He continues: 'You told me to put my hands up, I'm not doing that. There's 25,000 people [watching] on my livestream. You're gonna get sued publicly.'

Offset, 28, refuses to get out of the car as police officer has his gun out. Picture: Instagram

One of the police officers then tried to reach into Offset's car and open the door from the inside. Offset responded 'You can't do that! It's not legal!' the star yells.

"I'm gonna sue the s**t outta you. Ya'll know who I am?' he asks the officers."

The live stream ended when the officers were able to open the door and Offset steps out of the vehicle.

In a separate video, it showed Offset being placed into handcuffs as a crowd of Trump supporters watch him.

According to TMZ, Cardi B's cousin, Marcelo Almanzar, was arrested for 'possession of a concealed loaded weapon'.

Offset shares photo of himself shopping with his wife Cardi B. Picture: Instagram

Offset and Cardi, both 28, both went shopping for some retail therapy to move past the incident.

Cardi showed off her look on Instagram, sporting long green nails as she expressed her love for Birkin bags. The Birkin Cardi was wearing on her arm can retail for up to $250k.